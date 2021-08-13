F1 2021 Italy Best Setup Guide

Monza is without a doubt the circuit with the least amount of downforce in F1 2021. It’s a circuit that necessitates a high-top speed and consistent braking. The Italian circuit in F1 2021 facilitates a lot of overtaking and can provide thrilling racing if you optimize your car in accordance with our F1 2021 Italy Car Setup.

F1 2021 Italy Best Setup

In F1 2021, getting your Monza F1 2021 Setup is critical. If you configure your car up with a little too much downforce, you’ll struggle to keep up with the other cars for the entire race weekend.

This is because the Italian circuit has so many long straights. If you count the Curva Grande, which is a flat-out curve (a superb overtaking spot), there are four long straights. The first and second chicane are both high braking zones.

Following the heavy braking at the first two chicanes, you will accelerate quickly, bringing the high traction zones.

It’s very crucial to get out of the first chicane because it leads to the Curva Grande. This is an excellent area to power-slide down to the second chicane, which offers an excellent overtaking opportunity.

The best option for traction out of these bends is to have your on-throttle differential configuration relatively high. Then, on the lengthy pit straight, manually lower your on-throttle differential using your MFD during every lap.

This strategy will provide you the finest traction in the slower corners and the optimum driving in the sharper turns. It will, however, necessitate management in all laps.

Monza is notorious for being difficult on tires. Every lap, the two slick traction zones will wreak havoc on your back tires. Your front tires will suffer by the faster curving turns. With this in mind, we should aim to design a suspension geometry that is more passive and tire-friendly.

When it comes to suspension, you can soften the car’s rear end a little to make it easier to ride over speed bumps. However, for increased responsiveness, uphold the front suspension as stiff as possible.

Both anti-roll bars should be adjusted to match your suspension as closely as possible. When you throw the car around, sturdy anti-roll bars will help reduce body roll.

The brakes no doubt, are of most importance in F1 2021 Italian car setup. In the braking zones, you’ll be braking from some of the greatest speeds, seen in the whole F1 2021 schedule.

Keeping that in mind, set the brakes to high pressure. Don’t max it out because doing so you may face blocked tires. Maintain a neutral braking bias with a slightly front-focused configuration. You don’t want to shift your brake bias too much forward since it will risk locking the tire.

Lower both front and rear tire pressures to offset some of the increased tire wear that Monza imposes. Lower rear tire pressures, in particular, will aid rear traction while exiting slower corners.

Here is a Monza, Italian Grand Prix F1 2021 setup that can greatly assist you.

You can also check out our recommended setups for France and Canadian track.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 5

Rear Wing Aero: 5

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 65%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -2.00

Front Toe: 0.06

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 1

Rear Suspension: 5

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 7

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 7

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 55%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 22.6 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 22.6 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 22.7 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 22.7 psi