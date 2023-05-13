ESO: Summerset Relics Locations Guide – Where To Find All 20 Relics In Summerset Chapter?

There are tons and tons of new collectibles including Skyshards and Treasure Maps that you can find with the brand-new Summerset chapter. ESO: Summerset Relics is just one of the new additions and you will probably need a fair bit of help of this ESO: Summerset Relics Locations Guide to find all of them.

Our ESO: Summerset Relics Locations Guide will tell you all of the locations of the Relics that can be found all over Summerset in The Elder Scrolls Online.

ESO: Summerset Relics

There are a total of 20 Relics that you can find when you are traversing the realm of Summerset in The Elder Scrolls Online.

These realms are spread over the entire region and we will go through them one by one so that you easily discover all of them and get the Achievement/Trophy.

Let us go ahead and take a look at the locations of each and every one of the ESO: Summerset Relics that can be found in the Summerset chapter:

Ever-Filling Chalice can be found directly north of Alaxon’Ald.

Soulkeeper’s Urn can be found towards the North of Russafeld.

Silver Tongued Quill is found at the rightmost pier of the Alinor Dock.

The Lantern of Lies can be found towards the rocks of Welenkin Cove.

Shadowcutter Blade is found towards the east of Ald Mora in a waterfall.

Unraveling wand can be found in Relenthill beneath a bridge by the creek.

The Skull of Minor Cursing can be found near the sinkhole in Relenthill Wayshrine.

Jaunt of the Jilted can be found towards the southeast of Sil-Var-Woad Abyssal Geyser.

Never-Ending Scroll is found towards the south of Illumination Academy beside the bridge.

Pillow of Sweet Dreams is found right between Gryphon Aerie and Direnni Abyssal Geyser.

Sticky-Fingered Lute can be found towards the east of Queen’s Hatchery World Boss in the lake.

Inescapable Helm can be found near the Corgrad Wastes map marker if you look across the water.

Hourglass of Perceived Time can be found towards the Forest of Coral, north of Sil-Var-Woad Wayshrine.

The Heart of Indrik is found towards the backside of the Cey-Tarn keep at the trees numbered as 1 and 3.

Monochrome Paintbrush can be found southeast of Shimmerene’s Walls where you can hear the seabirds’ calling.

Mirror of Fatal Premonition can be found at the base of the tower near the end of the water from Shimmerene’s Docks.

Fan of False-Face can be found towards the northeast side of King’s Haven Pass Wayshrine right beside a stone wall.

The Shattering Sword can be found towards the west side of the Garden of the Sacred Numbers near Artaeum’s Door.

Chest of Condemnation can be found towards the East of Cloud Rest on an archway overlooking Ebon Stadmont’s Brooks.

Chestplate of Desiccation can be found on the left side of the Sunhold’s Public Dungeon. Look at the wall near the stone covered with moss.

That is all we have for our ESO: Summerset Relics Locations Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!