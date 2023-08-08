How To Equip, Use And Change Weapon Skills In Elden Ring

Elden Ring Skills, also known as Ashes of War are weapon customization items that will allow you to scale a weapon’s damage, give it special perks, and increase its parameters.

You can add a skill to a weapon by using an Ash of War in its slot. If you are using two-handed weapons, then only one skill will be active.

As you go deeper into the Elden Ring story, your base weapon will not be enough. So, you need to learn how to use and change skills on a weapon in Elden Ring. It’s important to note here that some weapons in Elden Ring come with a default skill that cannot be changed. If you want to equip or change a Skill of a weapon in the game, make sure that the weapon doesn’t have a default skill and an Ashes of War can be applied to it.

How to Equip and Use Weapon Skills

The first thing you need to do is to acquire a Whetstone Knife which will allow you to use the skill in the first place.

The Whetstone Knife can be found in the Gatefront Ruins on the crossroads before the Stromgate in the middle of the Limgrave region. The closest Site of Grace to the Whetstone Ruins is the Gatefront.

When you arrive at the location, simply go straight into the cave and open the chest.

The chest contains the Whetstone Knife and also the Storm Stomp Ash of War which will be your first Ash of War in Elden Ring.

Now, you have to arrive at any Site of Grace to equip a skill. Just apply the available Ash of War on the weapon to equip it.

Using Skills in Elden Ring isn’t that complicated. You have to press L2 on PlayStation, LT on Xbox, and Shift+Right Mouse Button on PC by default to use those skills.

How to Change Weapon Skills In Elden Ring

If for some reason you don’t like the current skill, you can also change it to your desired one by changing the and applying another Ash of War to it.

The first thing to remember before changing a skill is that you should have a Whetstone Knife in possession. You cannot equip or change any skill without it.

To change a skill in Elden Ring, Head to any Site of Grace. Select your desired Ash of War and apply it to the weapon.

If you want to use another Ash of War already in use, then you can swap the Ash of War from one weapon to another weapon. This will change your skill on the weapon.

However, as mentioned before, there are some weapons in Elden Ring that cannot use Ash of War because they come with their own unique skills.