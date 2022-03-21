Completing Millicent’s questline in Elden Ring will require players to find Valkyrie’s Prosthesis. The following walkthrough will guide players on how to help the maiden get back into battle by finding Valkyrie’s Prosthesis.

Where to Find Valkyrie’s Prosthesis in Elden Ring

You must visit the northwestern tower of the shaded castle in Atlus Plateau to get your hands on Valkyrie’s Prosthesis in Elden Ring. You can obtain the item climbing a ladder, after which you have to make a choice. You can either go from the west or the south side.

Those of you who might choose to enter the west side will have to jump over a scrambled building and then make your way through the swamp. Those who prefer the south side will have to dodge poisonous slugs and some humanoids.

After reaching the top of the wall, you need to proceed to the tower. Quite a few zombie-like figures will be present which can easily be passed through. A cleanrot knight will be guarding the door of the tower. You can easily run past him to avoid a fight.

How to Use Valkyrie’s Prosthesis

Once you have the Valkyrie Prosthesis, you need to visit Erdtree gazing hill to meet Millicent. Give her the prosthesis item so that she can finally wield a sword. Finish the quest and you’ll have an ally against Millicent’s ‘FOUR SISTERS’.

She will help you defeat them and give you either the needle (which will help to achieve a specific ending to the game) or Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Talisman which will also be beneficial.

This quest will overall help you as you will receive many items which are essential to get for a pleasant ending to the game.