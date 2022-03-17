This guide will walk you through the start of Millicent’s questline, where Gowry requests you to find the Unalloyed Gold Needle to cure Millicent. We will also be telling you where to get the Unalloyed Gold Needle in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Unalloyed Gold Needle in Elden Ring

The Unalloyed Gold Needle is required to cure Millicent of the Scarlet Rot poison. Therefore, when you start the Millicent questline, Gowry will ask you to get the Unalloyed Gold Needle as a part of the quest.

The item is not hidden in a secret location or chest, but to get it, you have to go to the Swamp of Aeonia in Central Caelid. The swamps, however, cover a large area of the Central Caelid, and the exact location of the Unalloyed Gold Needle is not marked on the map.

There’s no need to go astray as we will guide you to the exact location of the Unalloyed Gold Needle. The location of the Unalloyed Gold Needle is to the west of Gowry’s Shack at the Heart of Aeonia, as you can see on the map below:

If you go towards the Heart of Aeonia from the Gowry’s Shack, you will get invaded by Millicent. However, you can prevent the invasion by going from the north or east.

Once you get to the location, you will have to fight the Commander O’Neil mini-boss to get the Unalloyed Gold Needle. The needle is a confirmed drop from the mini-boss after you have defeated it.

After you defeat him, you will get the Unalloyed Gold Needle in broken parts.

Take the Unalloyed Gold Needle to Gowry’s Shack to get it fixed from him. Now head towards the Church of Plague where Millicent is and cure her with the Unalloyed Gold Needle.