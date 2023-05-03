How To Get The Traveling Maiden Set In Elden Ring

The Traveling Maiden Set is a complete Armor Set that you will have a chance to equip in Elden Ring. This set consists of four pieces that provide a great amount of resistance to Focus and Vitality. This gives you enough protection to endure maximum damage caused by the opponent’s attacks.

When taking its Weight into consideration, the Traveling Maiden Set is a light Armor set with just a combined weight of 11. Pairing this armor set with the Lusat’s Glintstone Staff in the One Cast Kill Mage build will do wonders, making it one of the best Lightweight armor sets to equip late game.

To learn about the locations to find each piece of the Traveling Maiden armor set, follow the guide below.

Where to find the Traveling Maiden Set in Elden Ring

There are four armor pieces that you need to collect to complete the Traveling Maiden Set in Elden Ring. Luckily, you can get all four pieces from the same location.

You need to enter the Mountaintops of the Giants and then make your way north to the location marked on the map above. Here you will find the Shack of the Lofty which you can reach easily by crossing the bridge north of Stargazer’s Ruins.

Once inside the Shack, loot the corpse to obtain all four armor pieces of the Traveling Maiden Set in Elden Ring. It is that easy.

If you are not too fond of its cloak, you can alter the Robe after completing Boc’s questline in the game. This is not just for cosmetic purposes. Altering the Traveling Maiden Robe will reduce your Resistance and Damage Negations.