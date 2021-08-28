Elden Ring’s Storytelling Can Be Compared To Sekiro, Combat Speed To Dark Souls 3

Elden Ring takes a lot from previous games by developer FromSoftware and which is why fans should feel right at home in this collaborative effort between game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin.

Speaking with UnGeek in a recent interview, marketing and production head Yasuhiro Kitao stated that players can compare the storytelling of Elden Ring to the storytelling of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice where the main storyline was easier to understand.

Kitao pointed out that players will be interacting with “a lot more” characters in Elden Ring than in previous games. The increased number of characters means that there will be “a lot more of these stories and a lot more personality to the world that they bring.” FromSoftware wants to hence ensure that with more stories than ever for players to pursue, the main narrative of Elden Ring will still be “more approachable and more understandable from a superficial level.”

Coming to known gameplay mechanics of the souls franchise, Kitao stated that the combat speed of Elden Ring can be compared to Dark Souls 3. He revealed that FromSoftware received positive fan-feedback when it added a lot more speed and aggression to Bloodborne compared to earlier Dark Souls games. That fast-paced combat was hence then carried forth into Dark Souls 3 and which has been used “as a base” or a “sort of starting point for Elden Ring.”

The sense of combat also means that stamina will function similar to Dark Souls 3 as well. Elden Ring will allow players to sprint indefinitely in the overworld but will task them to manage their stamina during combat and within dungeons.

“When you’re out roaming the Lands Between and you’re not in combat, you can hold down the sprint button indefinitely without consuming stamina,” said Kitao. “We wanted to give the player a stress-free experience as much as we could.”

Elden Ring will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on January 28, 2022.