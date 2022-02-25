Elden Ring Surprisingly Plays The Smoothest On PS4

Elden Ring has been labelled one of the greatest games to be ever made, but that praise does not come without a few performance concerns.

According to a technical analysis conducted by Digital Foundry earlier today, both the quality and performance modes fail to ensure a smooth gameplay experience on PlayStation 5.

Elden Ring remains between 30 and 60 frames per second on quality mode while rarely hitting 60 frames per second. The game runs similarly on performance mode with the frame rates fluctuating between 45 and 60 frames per second.

However, when running the PlayStation 4 version of the game on PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility, players will be able to hit a smooth 60 frames per second. That will come at the cost of a lower resolution.

The bottom line being that players gunning for high frame rates over high visual quality in Elden Ring should stick with PlayStation 4, at least until developer FromSoftware rolls out further optimizations.

Take note that Elden Ring suffers from the same, fluctuating frame rates on Xbox Series X. The difference being the support for variable refresh rate which players can enable for a few performance gains.

PlayStation 4 though remains as the only good option for players who “value outright performance over image quality and higher-end graphical features”.

Unfortunately, the PC version has stuttering issues as well. That is despite the day one patch which was released to specifically address frame-rate drops.

FromSoftware has been hailed by critics to have perfected the Souls formula with Elden Ring. The developer will need to address the performance concerns and soon as the game has already garnered an overwhelming player-base.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.