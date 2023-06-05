How To Get Serpent Arrows In Elden Ring

Serpent Arrows are a useful piece of gear in Elden Ring used to deal heavy poison damage to enemies. When shot with Serpent Bow, it looks like a flying snake.

As a ranged weapon, Serpent Arrows will help massively when dealing with the hardest bosses like Melania, Blade of Miquella . Other than heavy damage, Serpent Arrows also help pierce the armor of the enemies.

Where to find Serpent Arrows in Elden Ring

There are several locations from where you can get Serpent Arrows in Elden Ring. You can, firstly, purchase them from various merchants. If you are short on resources, you can always loot them from Snails.

Purchase from Dragonbarrow’s Isolated Merchant

In Elden Ring, there are several Isolated Merchants that can sell you everything from Materials, Weapons, and Armor.

If you travel to Dragonbarrow’s Isolated Merchant shop, you can purchase Serpent Arrows for 120 Runes each. You must head east from the Caelem Ruin and pass through the mountain to get to the Dragonbarrow region.

Looted from Serpent Snails

Serpent Snails are one of the enemies in Elden Ring that will drop Serpent Arrows once defeated. There are a total of two regions where you can find Serpent Snail.

Nokstella, Eternal City is the first place where Serpent Snails can be found. This city stretches along the Ainsel River Main and can be accessed if you travel East from the Uhl Palace Ruins.

The second Place where you can find Serpent Snail is Volcano Manor. There are several ways that you can reach Volcano Manor and the best one is if you follow the Rya Questline , you will get an invitation that you can use to teleport.

You can also reach Volcano Manor by foot if you travel North from Mt. Gelmir. While doing the trek, you will be accompanied by enemies therefore it is not advised for you to do that.

Loot from Skeletal Snails

Similar to the Serpent Snails, you will also get Serpent Arrows from the Skeletal Snails once they are defeated. In Elden Ring, there are a total of two regions where you can find Skeletal Snails.

Leyndell, Royal Capital is the first region where you will come across the Skeletal Snails. Before you can access the gates of Leyndell, Royal Capital, you first need to have two Great Runes .

Once you reach the gates of Leyndell, Royal Capital, you will be accompanied by Draconic Tree Sentinel that needs to be defeated. Once he is taken care of, you can access the gates and enter Leyndell, Royal Capital.

The second region where you will find Skeletal Snails is the Mountaintops of the Giants. To get there, you need to use the Grand Lift of Rold which is located northeast of Forbidden Lands.

Once there, you can use the lift which will lift you to the top of the mountaintop and can access the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Loot from a Corpse in Subterranean Shunning Grounds

In Elden Ring, there is a corpse located in Subterranean Shunning Grounds that will give you 10 Serpent Arrows. You can get these if you head northeast from the Avenue Balcony site of Grace.

Once you are in Subterranean Shunning Grounds, you need to head toward the bridge near the ladder entrance. You will then come across the corpse with Serpent Arrows which will be guarded by two imps.