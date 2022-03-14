Seedbed Curse is one of the key items in the Elden Ring that has an effect in which a curse is grown on a body defiled by a dung Eater. This guide will tell you complete details about Seedbed Curse in Elden Ring, its uses, and locations.

Where to Find Seedbed Curses in Elden Ring

The locations of all Seedbed Curses that you need to find in Elden Ring are given below.

Leyndell Royal Capital Seedbed Curse Locations

You will find a total of three Seedbed Curses in Leyndell Royal Capital. Below we will tell you about the location of all of them and how you can find them.

Seedbed Curse #1

From East Capital Rampart, after taking the first elevator, you will need to go into the building and climb through the ladder. After that, take the stairs and go further up.

In the middle of the room, you will find this Seedbed Curse on a corpse sitting in a chair.

Seedbed Curse #2

The second one can be found at the Roundtable Hold close to the Fortified Manor Grace. Once there, you can find this Seedbed Curse inside the Dung Eater’s room on a corpse tied to a chair.

Seedbed Curse #3

At the end of the Dung Eaters questline, where the Dung Eater invades, you can find this on a body of Blackguard in the outer moat next to Capital Ramparts Grace.

If you don’t complete Blackguard’s quest before the Dung Eater’s invasion, you have to look for some other Seedbed Curse.

Volcano Manor Seedbed Curse Location

You are going to find only one Seedbed Curses in Volcano Manor Seedbed. Below we will tell you about its location and how you can find it.

To find this Seedbed Curse from Temple of Eiglay, head to the teleporter that will take you to Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. From there, you will need to head back into the building and use the stairs going up.

You will find a fog door that will need Stonesword Key to be opened. Now you will need to drop down into the darkroom with the aid of hanging cages.

There you will find the Seedbed Curse on a body sitting on a chair. Be careful since the body is guarded by the enemies as well.

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree Seedbed Curse Locations

You will find a total of two Seedbed Curses in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. Below we will tell you about the location of all of them and how you can find them.

Seedbed Curse #5

To find this Seedbed Curse, you will need to start from the prayer Room Grace towards the end of the stairs. From there, you need to get onto the platform on the left side with Crimson Teardrop Scarab.

On the left side, you will find a room with a chest containing Cleanrot Knight Finlay Ashes and Cleanrot Knight.

Next, you will need to get onto the arch and reach the balcony, where you will find the Seedbed Curse on a body sitting in a chair.

Seedbed Curse #6

Again, you will need to start from the Prayer Room Grace and move downwards till you can. From the end, drop down and go towards the room. Jump onto the railing on the right side of the room and dropdown.

After that, you will need to turn back and enter the darkroom right under the railing. You will find this Seedbed curse on a body sitting in a chair inside the room.

What are the Uses of Seedbed in Elden Ring?

Seedbed Curse is essential for starting the Dung Eater’s questline. This questline can only be started if you talk to him at the Roundtable Hold while holding a Seedbed Curse.

In total, you will need to give him five Seedbed Curses for completing the questline.