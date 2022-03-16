Elden Ring Sales Cross 12 Million Worldwide

Elden Ring saw one of the biggest launches in recent years and as speculated, its official worldwide sales have indeed entered double figures.

In a press release sent out earlier today, publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced that Elden Ring has sold more than 1 million copies in Japan and more than 12 million copies worldwide across all supported platforms as of March 14, 2022. The sales cover both physical and digital releases.

The success has made Elden Ring into a new intellectual property that Bandai Namco and FromSoftware look to expand in the future. The wording clearly suggests that an Elden Ring 2 sequel will definitely be seeing the light of day.

“Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide,” said Bandai Namco CEO Yasuo Miyakawa. “In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life.”

Elden Ring sold more than 12 million copies in its first couple of weeks of release. In comparison, the more recent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sold around 2 million copies during roughly the same period. The acclaimed Dark Souls 3 on the other hand took a month to sell around 3 million copies and around four years to surpass 10 million sales. The Lands Between hence has had quite a start.

While a complete breakdown of sales has not been provided, third-party sales trackers recently reported that Elden Ring sold the most on PC in Europe, accounting for around 44 percent of total sales. PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PlayStation 4 followed with 27, 16, and 13 percent of total sales.

FromSoftware has not announced any post-release content plans at the time of writing but Elden Ring is apparently hiding a nearly finished colosseum beyond its explorable regions. That location could possibly be used later on as an arena for either PvP or storied PvE content.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.