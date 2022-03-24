Elden Ring Rogier’s Questline Guide

Elden Ring boasts multiple questlines for NPCs, but due to the open world and the vague nature of From Software titles, it is hard to complete them without any help. This guide will help you complete Rogier’s Questline in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Rogier’s Questline

Rogier is a sorcerer that you meet in Limgrave, and his questline is one of the longer questlines in the game.

Stormveil Castle

You meet Rogier for the first time in Stormveil Castle. Look for Rogier in a chapel in the northwestern region of the castle. If you take the side path that Gostoc points out, you can find the chapel after you descend from the long ladder to face a knight and his lacky. More on his location in our guide here!

Talk to Rogier and exhaust his dialogues. Then head on and kill Godrick. You can summon Rogier for the fight, but this is not required for the questline. Also, if you do summon him, it doesn’t matter if he stays alive during the fight or not.

Speak with Rogier at Roundtable Hold

Defeat Godrick and head to Roundtable Hold. Here, talk to Rogier in the room opposite the room of Two Fingers. Rogier is now handicapped and hands you his Rapier, and also sets up a shop for Ashes of War and a few spells.

Rogier Bloodstain

After this interaction and exhausting his dialogues, you need to find his Bloodstain. To get to the bloodstain, go to the Liftside Chamber site of grace and head out to the courtyard.

Here, just outside the door, turn right and you will see a ledge with a corpse sitting on it. Jump down the ledge onto the beam below you, then onto the scaffolding and continue below.

As you head forward, you will come face to face with the Ulcerated Tree Spirit, a mini-boss in the game. Defeat it and then head on to find a huge face with a Bloodstain next to it.

There may be multiple bloodstains of players if you are playing online, but one of these belongs to Rogier. Interact with the bloodstain and then talk to Rogier is Roundtable Hall again. Exhaust his dialogues.

Blackknife Imprint

Progress with the game and then defeat Rennala for the next step. Make sure you do not talk to Ranni yet or you will fail Rogier’s questline.

Next, you have an optional step. You need to find the Blackknife Imprint. If you have reached Altus Plateau, you can find this in Black Knife Catacombs yourself.

If you haven’t found the catacombs yet, you can talk to Fia, and she will reveal the location of the catacombs to you, and it will appear on the map.

Go to the catacomb and complete it to get the Glyph. Take this to Rogier and he will unlock additional dialogues. Exhaust these and he will request you to ask Ranni about her original body.

Ranni will reject your request. Report back to Rogier and tell him that Ranni is a doll and doesn’t possess a living body.

On hearing this, Rogier will again ask you to become one of Ranni’s vessels to get more information about Ranni’s body. After this, Rogier will fall into a deep sleep when you reload the area.

Rest at the site of grace again and you will find Rogier dead. You can loot his Bell Bearing, Armor Set and a letter, which will help you advance Fia’s questline.