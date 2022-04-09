Raptor’s Set is light-medium weight Armor Set in Elden Ring. This guide will show you where to find the Raptors’ Set in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Raptors’ Set in Elden Ring

Armors are protective items that shield your character from incoming opponent attacks. If the Armor is good enough, it will help you survive hard-hitting attacks from larger opponents like your main story bosses.

Therefore, having a good Armor set is necessary when playing Elden Ring as it provides you an extra survival chance when going into the battlefield.

One such Armor set in Elden Ring is the Raptor’s Set. This light-medium weight Armor Set is composed of Skeletal Mask, Raptor’s Black Feathers, Bandit Manchettes, and Bandit Boots, with each piece found separately.

Where the Skeletal Mask and Raptor’s Black Feathers are the two pieces that are found together at the Sage’s Cave, locked inside a chest at the back of an illusory wall.

However, they may be inside the same Cave but are found inside different chests.

Lastly, the two remaining pieces, Bandit Manchettes and Bandit Boots are found in Stormveil Castle and can be purchased from Gatekeeper Gostoc. Apart from that, they can also be found as the initial gear for the Bandit class early on in the game.

Elden Ring Raptors’ Set Stats

Below are the stats for each piece of Raptors’ Set in Elden Ring:

Skeletal Mask

Damage Negation

Phy: 2.5

VS Strike: 2.8

VS Slash: 3.1

VS Pierce: 3.1

Magic: 3.4

Fire: 3.4

Light: 3.6

Holy: 3.1

Resistance

Immunity: 23

Robustness: 14

Focus: 24

Vitality: 24

Poise: 1

Raptor’s Black Feathers

Damage Negation

Phy: 8.0

VS Strike: 8.8

VS Slash: 9.5

VS Pierce: 9.5

Magic: 10.2

Fire: 10.2

Light: 10.9

Holy: 9.5

Resistance

Immunity: 57

Robustness: 35

Focus: 60

Vitality: 60

Poise: 5

Bandit Manchettes

Damage Negation

Phy: 1.5

VS Strike: 1.6

VS Slash: 1.7

VS Pierce: 1.7

Magic: 1.9

Fire: 1.9

Light: 2.1

Holy: 1.7

Resistance

Immunity: 15

Robustness: 8

Focus: 17

Vitality: 17

Poise: 0

Bandit Boots

Damage Negation

Phy: 4.0

VS Strike: 4.5

VS Slash: 5.0

VS Pierce: 5.0

Magic: 5.4

Fire: 5.4

Light: 5.8

Holy: 5.0

Resistance