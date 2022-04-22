Elden Ring features a number of talismans and the best ones are a little too daunting to get to. However, Radagon’s Scarseal is an exception, and it is relatively easy to obtain. How do you obtain Radagon’s Scarseal in Elden Ring, and is it worthwhile to equip? Read on to find out.

How To Get Radagon’s Scarseal In Elden Ring

Radagon’s Scarseal is a lower-tier and a less effective variant of Radagon’s Scoreseal. Although this is a slightly less effective version, it still provides good buffs with nearly the same effects.

Radagon’s Scarseal is a potent talisman that offers a +3 boost to Vigor, Strength, Endurance, and Dexterity at the expense of a 10% increase in damage received. Quite a reasonable trade-off!

Radagon’s Scarseal can be found south of Limgrave on the Weeping Penninsula. To be more specific, the Weeping Evergaol houses Radagon’s Scarseal talisman.

The Weeping Evergaol can be found east of the Fourth Church of Marika, in a small clearing just north of a wooded area. To assist you further, the exact location is marked on the map below.

Now that you know the whereabouts of the lethal talisman, the question is how to obtain it. Don’t be concerned! We’ve got you covered.

A large circular arena is located in the Weeping Evergaol. Make your way there and use a Stonesword Key on the Imp Statue to enter an arena where you’ll face a boss, Ancient Hero of Zamor.

Simply defeating this boss will grant you access to Radagon’s Scarseal.

How To Defeat Ancient Hero of Zamor

The Ancient Hero of Zamor appears to be a challenging boss to tackle, but the reality is quite opposite. This boss can be dispatched quickly with the right approach and tactics. Read on to find out how to defeat this boss in quick succession.

To begin, it is important to note that Ancient Hero of Zamor deals frost damage, which necessitates the use of a fire build for maximum damage output. Aside from the magic builds, all of the other builds also work well against him.

Secondly, it is strongly advised to use ranged attacks against this boss, but this is not a hard and fast rule since Ancient Hero of Zamor attacks can be easily dodged and it moves rather slow, so you’re pretty much good to go.

There isn’t much to worry about when it comes to the boss’s attacks; just keep an eye out for its lashing leap attack and you’ll be fine.

Deal damage over time, and when Zamor’s health depletes below 50%, he’ll crouch backward to launch an attack. Boom! An opening. Simply capitalize on this opportunity to land a few heavy blows and finish him off for good.

You will receive the mighty Radagon’s Scarseal Talisman as a reward for defeating this boss.