Elden Ring’s Hidden Arena Could Be A PvP DLC

By Saqib Mansoor

Elden Ring has numerous secrets waiting to be uncovered, some of which have now been discovered ahead of their potential announcements.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known data miner Lance McDonald revealed a colosseum which lies outside of the accessible open-world of Elden Ring. The arena can only be accessed through a mod and appears to be in a finished state, implying that developer FromSoftware included the location with an intention to use it in the near future as a potential post-release expansion.

FromSoftware has not announced any post-release content plans for Elden Ring at the time of writing. The newly discovered colosseum though could possibly be opened as a multiplayer arena for players to duel. There could also be other single-player-focused content connected with the arena.

Elden Ring does feature multiplayer but in traditional Souls fashion. The game firstly has an online cooperative mode for player-versus-environment which allows players to journey together, even banding together in boss fights.

Elden Ring also has player-versus-player where players can either leave behind duel invitations in the world for others to accept or invade other players. Opening up a colosseum in the game would help players form a queue for quick duels, or maybe pit multiple players against a single, enemy behemoth.

FromSoftware will likely take its time to announce a post-release expansion pack. The reason being the sheer size and scale of the in-game world. While the main storyline can be completed in around 30 hours, players on average will have to spend a lot more if they want to unlock the complete Souls experience.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.

Saqib Mansoor

has halted regime changes, curbed demonic invasions, and averted at least one cosmic omnicide; all from the confines of his gaming chair.