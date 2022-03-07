Elden Ring’s Hidden Arena Could Be A PvP DLC

Elden Ring has numerous secrets waiting to be uncovered, some of which have now been discovered ahead of their potential announcements.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known data miner Lance McDonald revealed a colosseum which lies outside of the accessible open-world of Elden Ring. The arena can only be accessed through a mod and appears to be in a finished state, implying that developer FromSoftware included the location with an intention to use it in the near future as a potential post-release expansion.

Elden Ring will probably get a multiplayer arena DLC some time in the future based on this out-of-bounds video I recorded of a currently inaccessible area in the game. https://t.co/rMx1JvhIGj — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) March 6, 2022

FromSoftware has not announced any post-release content plans for Elden Ring at the time of writing. The newly discovered colosseum though could possibly be opened as a multiplayer arena for players to duel. There could also be other single-player-focused content connected with the arena.

Elden Ring does feature multiplayer but in traditional Souls fashion. The game firstly has an online cooperative mode for player-versus-environment which allows players to journey together, even banding together in boss fights.

Elden Ring also has player-versus-player where players can either leave behind duel invitations in the world for others to accept or invade other players. Opening up a colosseum in the game would help players form a queue for quick duels, or maybe pit multiple players against a single, enemy behemoth.

FromSoftware will likely take its time to announce a post-release expansion pack. The reason being the sheer size and scale of the in-game world. While the main storyline can be completed in around 30 hours, players on average will have to spend a lot more if they want to unlock the complete Souls experience.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.