Elden Ring Has A New All-Time Peak Record On Steam

Elden Ring continues to make its presence known on Steam by raking in more players to break its own concurrent player-count record.

Elden Ring achieved an all-time peak of 891,638 concurrent players on Steam (via Steamdb.info) earlier today, breaking its previously set record of 764,835 concurrent players on the digital platform.

Elden Ring still has the seventh highest all-time peak player-count for any game in the history of Steam, but which might be on the verge of change. The new figures have helped the game inch closer to New World which currently has the sixth highest all-time peak player-count with 913,634 concurrent players.

If not for the coming days, the coming weekend will potentially see a lot more player-activity records made on Steam.

Even right now at the time of writing, Elden Ring is the most played game on Steam, which normally goes to familiar multiplayer games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and as of late, Lost Ark.

Elden Ring was released less than a week ago to near-perfect scores from critics. The stellar launch however was not as clean as developer FromSoftware would have wanted. The new Souls game suffers from performance issues across the board, particularly on PC where the frame rate tends to drop a lot.

FromSoftware acknowledged the problems over the weekend by assuring that work is ongoing to improve the state of the game. While more optimizations are hopefully on the way, the developer has advised PC players to update their graphics cards drivers to “significantly improve performance” for the time being.

The performance woes have however not stopped fans from declaring Elden Ring as the greatest Souls games ever made.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.