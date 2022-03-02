Elden Ring PC Patch 1.02.2 Fixes GPU-Related Slow Performance Issue

Elden Ring has been plagued with performance issues on PC since its recent release. While players continue to discover workarounds to ensure smoother gameplay, developer FromSoftware has rolled out another update to address some of those performance-related issues.

According to patch 1.02.2 notes from earlier today, a bug was causing Elden Ring to switch to the integrated graphics of the central processing unit (CPU) from the dedicated graphics processing unit (GPU) on PC. Hence, even though players were boasting high-end graphics cards, they were not being used by the game.

The bug has been squashed with the new patch and players should be experiencing better performance on PC. The patch also fixes a bug which would force the game to crash when players went up against the Fire Giant.

The player-base will soon confirm if the new patch now allows them to achieve a stable 60 frames per second or not.

(1/2) Patch 1.02.2 for PC and PS5 available now. PC:

💠Fixed an issue where the graphics card was not being used, resulting in slow performance.

💠Fixed a bug that caused the game to quit under certain conditions during a battle with the Fire Giant.

💠Fixed other bugs. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 2, 2022

Last week, FromSoftware acknowledged frame-rate and other performance-related issues on PC. The developer assured that it is working to improve the state of Elden Ring across the board, which will presumably involve several more patches before the game can be deemed stable on PC.

Elden Ring has been out for nearly a week and has done well by racking up an impressive player-count on PC. The game could potentially soon achieve the sixth highest all-time peak player-count for any game on Steam in history.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.