Elden Ring PC Outsold Consoles To Dominate European Charts

Knowing that Elden Ring dominated the European sales charts might not be as surprising when considering how popular the game has been since release. The fact that its PC version led the charge though will leave everyone surprised.

According to the latest GSD market data (via GamesIndustry.biz) for the month of February, which covers both physical and digital sales, Elden Ring racked up enough sales to become the biggest new game intellectual property in Europe since The Division was released back in 2016. That as well as becoming the biggest game launch since Call of Duty: Vanguard last November.

The feats become even more impressive when knowing that Elden Ring was released in the last few days of February. It remains to be confirmed what else the game has managed to achieve with sales it generated in March.

Breaking down its European sales data for February, Elden Ring sold best on PC with around 44 percent of total sales. PlayStation 5 was the second most popular platform with 27 percent of total sales, leaving behind Xbox (includes Xbox One and Xbox Series) with 16 percent and PlayStation 4 with 13 percent of total sales.

Take note that Elden Ring was speculated last week to have sold more than 10 million copies on Steam alone. The astonishing sales figure was estimated through third-party trackers which note the number of Steam players who own a copy of the game.

10 million copies sold would be a ginormous sales achievement but those are just rough estimates and subject to several factors. The actual number might be more or less and hence, it would be best to just wait for the official sales figures to arrive.

Newcomers are generally not known to enjoy a Souls game with such zeal. Elden Ring has made history in that alone with millions of players making their Souls debut and loving everything about it.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.