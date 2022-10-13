Elden Ring Patch 1.07 Ignites Hopes for DLC

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware have released patch 1.07 for Elden Ring. While, a long list of changes mostly address balance in the game, eagle eyed fans have found references indicating that the release of Elden Ring DLC could be close. Not only that, threads referring to Ray Tracing in Patch 1.07 have also been found indicating that we could be getting Ray Tracing support as well for Elden Ring soon.

As you might already know, FromSoftware or Bandai Namco, for the time being haven’t confirmed whether we will get a new DLC expansion for Elden Ring. However, fans are hopeful as past souls games from the Japanese developer have received the expansions and DLCs.

Now, in Elden Ring Patch 1.07, mysterious references have been found in the code pointing towards two new areas/maps. New areas or maps definitely indicate new expansions for DLC. What could these two new maps or areas be? Well, this is anyone’s guess for the time being.

As for Ray Tracing, it’s not entirely a surprise as we knew already that FromSoftware will introduce this feature after the release. Nothing can be said for AMD’s FSR for the time being. However, DLSS would be a welcome addition to Elden Ring as the game still struggles to perform well on PCs. DLSS could help fix the performance issues, especially on PC.

Patch 1.07 went live today and if you want to read about the patch notes yourself, the official source can help you with that. And since it’s quite a long list, you may want to grab a cup of tea or coffee as well.

Like many other updates, you might come across the notorious “inappropriate activity detected” issue after the update. In that case, it’s recommended that you verify the integrity of you game files and try again. Hopefully, those new maps/areas will mean something and FromSoftware will announce a new expansion or DLC for Elden Ring. Both FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have plans for Elden Ring as an IP however, we aren’t sure of expansions or DLC is one of them.