Elden Ring’s Miyazaki “Feels Apologetic Toward” Players Getting Owned: “It’s Our Identity”

Compared to the previous Souls games, Elden Ring is a bit more approachable owing to its open-world freedom while still maintaining the demanding combat. However, that approachability should not be confused with developer FromSoftware abandoning the unforgiving difficulty for future Souls games.

Speaking with The New Yorker in a recent interview, game director and creator of the Souls franchise Hidetaka Miyazaki stated that he does “feel apologetic toward anyone who feels” the Souls games are just too difficult to play.

“I just want as many players as possible to experience the joy that comes from overcoming hardship,” said Miyazaki with a smile before ascertaining that he will never abandon the said hardships for his games.

“We are always looking to improve, but, in our games specifically, hardship is what gives meaning to the experience,” noted Miyazaki. “So it’s not something we’re willing to abandon at the moment. It’s our identity.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Miyazaki revealed that he had to restrain author George R. R. Martin by asking him to only write the backstory of Elden Ring, not the actual script.

“If [Martin] had written the game’s story, I would have worried that we might have to drift from that,” explained Miyazaki. “I wanted him to be able to write freely and not to feel restrained by some obscure mechanic that might have to change in development.”

Elden Ring was released just a few days back and could not have asked for a better reception. The new Souls game made a new record earlier today by achieving an all-time peak of 891,638 concurrent players on Steam.

Even at the time of writing, Elden Ring is the second most-played game on Steam as it looks to set a new record with the sixth highest all-time peak player-count for any game in the history of Steam.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.