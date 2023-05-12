How To Get Millicent’s Set In Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, players can equip all sorts of armor, from light to heavy, to protect themselves against enemy attacks. You’ll want to wear a good armor set to protect yourself against damage, while some armor sets you’d want simply because they make you look spiffy. One such set in Elden Ring is Millicent’s Set.

Millicent’s Set consists of clothes worn by the NPC of the same name. The dark garb is perfect for caster types who would want to look their best as they traverse through the world of Elden Ring.

Unfortunately, Millicent’s Set cannot be obtained in Elden Ring. What you can get is the Traveler’s Set which is the same as Millicent’s Set.

Note that the Traveler’s Set is worn by Melina and is pretty easy to get if you are interested in getting the Millicent’s Set in Elden Ring

Where to find the Traveler’s Set armor pieces in Elden Ring

You can find Millicent’s Traveler Set in the Elphael, Brace of the Haeligtree legacy dungeon. This area is found quite later on in the game. You’ll need to have explored a significant area of the map. You will also need to have defeated a few bosses as well.

You will first need to defeat the boss named Morgott of Leyndell. Once that’s done, you will then need to seek out the two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

Lastly, you will need to solve the Evergaol puzzle of the Liturgical Town of Ordina. Once these conditions are met, you will gain access to Elphael where you can get Millicent’s Set in Elden Ring.

If you have already gained access to this area, then you will need to get to the Haligtree Roots Site of Grace. Rest here and then starting from this area, do a 180 and turn around.

Proceed down the hallway and take the first right. There will be candles outside the doorway and you will be able to see a giant red flower in the room.

Enter the premises and approach the glowing light signifying loot. That is the Millicent’s Set which you can pick up and wear for yourself. You will get the Traveler’s Clothes, Boots, and Manchettes.

Millicent’s Set Stats

The question is is all the effort you put into this worth it? Does the set offer any bonuses other than aesthetic appeal? The answer is yes.

Millicent’s Set provides decent protection against multiple magic and elemental damage types. This makes it a perfect choice for caster and magic builds in Elden Ring.

Traveler’s Clothes Stats

Phyiscal Protection: 6.1

Magic Protection: 13.3

Fire Protection: 12.6

Lightning Protection: 12.8

Holy Damage Protection: 12.4

Traveler’s Manchettes Stats

Physical Protection: 1.6

Magic Protection: 3.3

Fire Protection: 3.2

Lightning Protection: 3.2

Holy Protection: 3.1

Traveler’s Gloves Stats

Physical Protection: 3.8

Magic Protection: 7.7

Fire Protection: 7.3

Lightning Protection: 7.4

Holy Protection: 7.2