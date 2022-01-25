Elden Ring’s Main Story Takes 30 Hours

Elden Ring will be releasing in exactly a month, giving fans that long to prepare themselves for a new adventure.

While speaking at the Taipei Game Show 2022 earlier in the week, producer Yasuhiro Kitao reminded that Elden Ring features a vast and rich world for players to explore. The main storyline can be completed within 30 hours but players not pressed for time can look forward to investing a lot more hours into the game.

“This [game length] will differ significantly by player, but in terms of targets set during development, the idea is that the main route should be able to be completed within around 30 hours,” said Kitao. “The game as a whole is quite massive and contains many dozens more hours’ worth of gameplay, but if we are talking about the main route only, it shouldn’t take much longer than that.”

Kitao also pointed out how acclaimed author George R.R Martin wrote the history of the world Elden Ring takes place in, which was taken up by director Hidetaka Miyazaki to create the actual world and storyline.

“We did not ask Mr. Martin to write the game’s story itself,” explained Kitao. “Instead, he wrote for us the backstory to the world of Elden Rings, detailing the events that happened in the past, what we refer to as the game’s mythology.

Mr. Martin wrote the mythology behind the game’s world and then left it up to us at FromSoftware to making something of it. That mythology provided the inspiration, from which Miyazaki was able to use his own fertile imagination to create the game’s story.”

Elden Ring has finally gone gold, which means that there will be no more delays. The highly anticipated game, an open world Dark Souls of sorts, was delayed last October but will now be releasing for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on February 25, 2022. Fans have to only wait that long.