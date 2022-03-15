Jarburg is a location in Elden Ring where players can farm important crafting materials, including a variety of plants. The following guide will highlight every little detail about Jarburg and how to reach it in Elden Ring.

How to Find Jarburg in Elden Ring

Jarburg is located in Liurnia of the Lakes, between the lower lake area and the Gate Town Bridge Site of Grace. It is the perfect place to find Cracked Pot and Ritual Pot.

The problem with finding Jarburg is that the location is not visible from the hill. Head north from the point of Gate Town Bridge. You’ll notice a cliff nearby. If you stand near the edge of the cliff, you might be able to see small steps leading towards the base of the cliff.

You must climb down the steps by jumping. There is a slight chance that you might fall while being mounted on the horse.

The simple trick to easily climb down is to jump while riding the horse and then climb down the horse, change the direction of the character, and then mount the horse again so you can easily jump in the desired direction without falling. As soon as you reach the bottom, your destination will be there.

Things to find in Jarburg

Jarburg is basically just a tranquil place in Lands Between where players can sit and think back on their adventures while surrounded by tons of jars. There really isn’t anything to do here besides breaking and looting some jars.

You can find smithing stones by directly jumping on the roof of the hut. You can also find cracked pot and living jar shard by walking in the eastward direction.

If you choose to go south of the village, you might be able to find a couple of sarcophagi and you can easily loot Golden Runes of levels 1,2,3 and 6.