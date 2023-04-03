How To Get Inescapable Frenzy In Elden Ring

Fighting enemies in the open world of Elden Ring will give you a hard time but with Inescapable Frenzy equipped on your hand, their days are numbered.

It will allow you to target multiple enemies by inflicting them with madness buildup. Getting your hand on Inescapable Frenzy is rather easy and you can find its exact location by reading this guide.

Inescapable Frenzy location in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, the Inescapable Frenzy Incantion can be looted from a corpse found in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds under the Leyndell, Royal Capital. This corpse, however, is in a secret area, so you will also need to know how to reveal its hidden entrance after reaching the Shunning Grounds.

To get there, you need to start heading toward the end of the sewers of Leyndell and they will lead you directly to Subterranean Shunning Ground. Once there, you need to head south of the region until you reach the Forsaken Depths Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, navigate your way toward the Cathedral of the Forsaken by taking the staircase down. You will then encounter the Mohg, The Omen and once you have defeated him, head forward to the altar in front.

To reveal the secret area where the Inescapable Frenzy incantation is, you need to attack the altar. Doing so will open the doors to a secret room. The room is filled with corpses and has gaps within the graves with serious drops.

Navigate your way to the end of the room by jumping on top of the corpses and you will find the Inescapable Frenzy on top of one of the corpses. While you are there, travel a little further to find Fingerprint Stone Shield .

How to use Inescapable Frenzy In Elden Ring

Inescapable Frenzy can cast an incantation named Madness Buildup allowing you to target multiple enemies. The ideal situation to use this would be when surrounded by a group of enemies and players.