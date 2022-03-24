Elden Ring Impaler’s Catacombs is a small dungeon found in the Weeping Peninsula region. Players will be facing off multiple fanged imps and zombies here before they take down Erdtree Burial Watchdog. Exploring Impaler’s Catacombs in its entirety is worth it since it can provide some useful loot items like Grave Glovewort as well as reward you with Demi-Human Spirit Ashes for defeating the boss.

How to Get to Impaler’s Catacombs in Elden Ring

The Impaler’s Catacombs can be found on Weeping Peninsula’s north-eastern side. The location can be accessed by a series of doors situated against a massive cliff wall on the Weeping Peninsula’s eastern side, clearly visible by following the edge of the cliffs while facing inland.

You’ll have to travel all the way to Limbgrave’s southeast corner. The route from the Mistwood Ruins to the South must be followed until it reaches the Bridge of Sacrifice.

To get to Impaler’s Catacombs, you’ll need to cross the bridge that connects this location to the Weeping Peninsula. Turn left as soon as you reach the bridge and utilize Torrent to scramble up the slope and over the bend.

Hugging the wall in this area, you’ll soon come upon a big door that goes down into the secret catacombs.

Elden Ring Impaler’s Catacombs Walkthrough

This place is full of Fanged Imps. The first one will try to jump you from the left directly after walking down the first staircase. About halfway down the next staircase, you will find a Grave Violet plant.

Beware of the second Fanged Imp on your left. Find the Summoning Pool in the next room.

Then you must kill three more imps in the halfway. Make sure you pick the Grave Glovewort on the coffin on the left. When the path divides, you must find a room having one Fanged Imp and two more Grave Glovewort by walking straight.

Return to the other corridor but be extremely cautious: the floor will rise and throw you into the spiky ceiling as soon as you reach it. You may pick up a Grave Violet at the opening on the left side if you sprint.

You must walk beneath the trap floor to continue the main path. On deliberately, set it off, dodge back, and then leap down.

There is a lot of undead in the area ahead of you. You may get many Grave Glovewort if you avoid their grip assaults. As the undead continue to spawn, you might want to stay for a while to grind runes.

To find Prattling Pate: ‘Please Help’ and Root Resin, you must loot the two corpses before climbing the staircase at the end of the room. The door to the Impaler’s Catacombs’ boss will open after climbing the ladder and pressing the lever.

How to defeat Erdtree Burial Watchdog

This fight involves the boss as well as many Imps. Kill all the imps before encountering the boss. This boss has roughly 1400 HP but is slow and kiteable, making it an easy battle once the imps have been dispatched.

The boss has two attack modes, one when they are standing and the other where they are seated, both with only one strike that is easily deflected. While seated, the boss will leap or float up and travel towards you before attacking you in a small AOE.

Simply move away from the landing place and keep hurting the monster. When the boss is not sitting, they will stand tall on their hind legs and walk towards you, slamming their sword down when they get close.

You’ll get Demi-Human Ashes and 2400 Runes for defeating Erdtree Burial Watchdog in Impaler’s Catacombs.