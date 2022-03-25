Elden Ring Glitch Makes Your Attacks Invisible For Easy PvP Wins

What appears to be a new glitch is allowing some players to use invisible attacks against their unsuspecting opponents for easy wins in Elden Ring.

According to a report by Kotaku earlier today, using the Carian Retaliation Ash of War with a shield to parry your own magical projectiles can trigger a glitch that makes those parried attacks invisible. The glitch also allows those parried projectiles to scale in damage with the level of the equipped shield.

In summary, the newly discovered glitch in Elden Ring allows players to shoot invisible projectiles for a lot of damage. While the glitch makes it easier for players to deal with some of the toughest bosses in the game, it also makes player-versus-player (PvP) a complete nightmare.

Opponents have no chance of dodging or parrying attacks that they cannot see in the first place. As a quick demonstration, the footage below shows how players are losing PvP within seconds after being destroyed by invisible projectiles.

The glitch should be patched out by developer FromSoftware soon enough. There would otherwise be no point in surviving the horrors of Elden Ring if players can simply build a character to ram through all enemies.

FromSoftware has been working to iron out all issues with timely updates. The most recent update, for example, fixed an exploit that invaders were using to corrupt the save files of players by leaving them in an infinite loop of death.

Elden Ring was released last month to critical acclaim. The game has already sold more than 12 million copies across all platforms and is still going strong.

Considering the scale of the game, players may yet discover more glitches and exploits hiding across the Lands Between.