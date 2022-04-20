Elden Ring Patch 1.04 Removes That Fake Wall

Elden Ring was discovered last month to feature a rather strange illusionary wall that was completely different from the ones featured in previous Souls games.

When venturing through Volcano Manor, players were able to reveal a hidden entrance by hitting a specific part of a wall more than 50 times. The only problem was that the entrance led to the room of Rya and Knight Bernhal. The same area can otherwise be accessed through its regular entrance.

The discovery, however, led many players to believe that there were more illusionary walls in Elden Ring that are possibly hiding secret areas. It turns out that the fake wall was just a glitch in the game.

Following the recent patch 1.04, developer FromSoftware has removed the illusionary wall from Volcano Manor. It is now just another regular, solid wall and no longer goes away no matter how many times players hit their weapons against the granite and concrete.

Elsewhere, patch 1.04 introduced changes to colossal weapons to increase their attack speed and decrease their recovery time. The changes boost strength-based builds in Elden Ring, especially since two-handed weapons now deal increased damage as well.

Furthermore, focus points and stamina have been boosted for players at lower levels to help with progression. The madness status effect has been improved as well by shortening its animation sequence.

The complete patch 1.04 notes can be browsed through here. They are divided into four sections and like with every patch, include a ton of bug and stability fixes.

Elden Ring has been out for nearly two months now and is still racking up impressive player counts. For the last month alone, the game is averaging around 300,000 concurrent players on Steam after hitting an all-time peak of 952,523 concurrent players during its first month of release.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. FromSoftware is yet to confirm if there are any post-release content plans in the works.