Elden Ring once had a weapon/armor durability system

It appears that Elden Ring was being prepped to feature a durability system, like the one from the Dark Souls franchise, before being scrapped from the final build.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, Souls modder and data miner JesterPatches revealed text files from inside Elden Ring that clearly reference degradation mechanics for weapons and armor.

The files suggest that developer FromSoftware wanted weapons and armor to gradually become ineffective over time before becoming useless. If Elden Ring had been released with such a durability system, players would have to monitor the durability levels of their weapons and armor after every enemy encounter.

If not, the game would have prompted players about their weapons and armor being at the risk of breaking, after which they would have eventually become broken and in dire need of repairs.

#EldenRing Going through text files and getting scared for a moment. I'm glad these are not a thing anymore. pic.twitter.com/y8hloQVDM5 — JesterPatches (@JesterPatches) May 20, 2022

In the Dark Souls trilogy, every weapon and armor featured a point-based durability level. Some were more fragile with lower maximum durability to begin with. Others were more resilient.

Having durability of over 30 percent guaranteed optimum efficiency. Going below reduced the overall damage by 30 percent and put the weapon or armor at risk of becoming broken. When the durability level reached zero, the weapon or armor was deemed broken and would deal only 15 percent damage.

You had to repair your equipment for maximum damage output. In Elden Ring that would have meant finding a blacksmith, a lone anvil, or a smithing table to repair a weapon or armor.

It is not known why FromSoftware decided to abandon the durability system during development. What can be perceived is that if Elden Ring had degradation mechanics for weapons and armor, the game would have been even harder.

Last month, Elden Ring was revealed to once have a potion that players could use to put non-playable characters to sleep in order to reveal their dreams and secrets. The feature was part of a long questline that was completely removed from the final build.

Elden Ring sold more than 13.4 million copies in its first month of release, making it the best-selling FromSoftware game in history.