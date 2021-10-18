Elden Ring Delayed, Closed Testing Begins November

The bad news is that Elden Ring has been delayed. The good news though is that the delay will be for just another month, at least unless something new comes up.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer FromSoftware announced that Elden Ring will now release on February 25, 2022, after “the depth and strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations.”

Elden Ring was previously tagged for January 28, 2022, and that too following multiple delays. While the new release date is still not that far off, players will be disappointed nonetheless since FromSoftware recently assured that there will be no further delays as development has entered its final stage.

Important message: ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov. The #ELDENRING Team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

Elden Ring is now preparing to host its closed network test next month in November. Those interested should register themselves before November 1 “for a chance” to play and experience the game for themselves. Expect new gameplay footage and other gameplay-related details to leak during the closed test.

FromSoftware has not confirmed how much of the world players will be allowed to explore in the closed test. The developer previously teased the game to feature an “unusual” map which must be pieced together by finding different pieces of the map scattered all over the game.

There will be six main areas to explore, each of which will have its own mainline dungeon. The presumption being that players must keep questing in a single area to piece together its dungeon map before progressing any further.

As another reminder, Elden Ring releases for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on February 25, 2022.