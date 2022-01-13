New Elden Ring Leak Shows More Crucible Knight Attacks

Elden Ring continues to leak more footage of its rather terrifying crucible knight as the release date draws nearer.

In new footage shared (up at the time of writing) by YouTuber ER-SA earlier today, the crucible knight can be seen using new attacks in addition to attacks from prior leaks. The dragon tail-whip and winged attacks were shown off the last time. The new footage further shows the black-armored knight thrusting his gigantic sword before charging a ferocious attack which eventually kills the player.

The character looks good enough to be a boss or even a mini-boss of sorts, but is not. The crucible knight is said to be just an enemy which players will be facing at the top of a mountain range fairly early on in their progression.

As noted by fans, the leaks so far have counted nearly a dozen different attacks which the black knight will have to his arsenal with potentially more to follow. Elden Ring, even if they are just leaks, certainly has everyone attention. Dark Souls fans will be scratching their heads as to what the actual bosses will look and play like after experiencing the crucible knight for starters.

Elden Ring also leaked its character creation screen a couple of days back. Many of the customization options were blacked out as the footage was said to be taken from a closed internal test where players were given random pre-set characters. The character creation screen still appeared more than impressive with high-quality hair and face models, far more convincing and an upgrade compared to Dark Souls 3 for example.

Elden Ring was delayed last October and will now be releasing for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on February 25, 2022. Fans better keep their fingers crossed that another unforeseen delay does not happen. FromSoftware has not hinted any such for now and remains busy with its internal testing process to get the game ready.