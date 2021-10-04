Elden Ring’s Nearly Complete, Will Suffer No More Delays

Elden Ring releases in four months and despite a lack of any further reveals, developer FromSoftware wants to assure that there will be no more delays.

Speaking with Famitsu in a recent interview, community manager Yasuhiro Kitao confirmed (via Gamepur) that Elden Ring has now entered its final stage of development. The confirmation suggests that the game should be playable from start to finish and that FromSoftware will soon be adding some last minute touches and optimizations just in time for launch.

Kitao also shared that Elden Ring will feature an “unusual” map which must be pieced together by finding different pieces of the map scattered all over the game. There will be six main areas to explore, each of which will have its own mainline dungeon. The presumption being that players must keep questing in a single area to piece together its dungeon map before progressing any further.

In another interview from a month back, Kitao teased that players can compare the storytelling of Elden Ring to the storytelling of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice where the main storyline was easier to understand.

FromSoftware wants to ensure that with more stories than ever for players to pursue, the main narrative of Elden Ring will still be “more approachable and more understandable from a superficial level.”

That being said, when it comes to combat mechanics, the combat speed of Elden Ring in particular can be compared to Dark Souls 3. The stamina as well since players will be able to sprint indefinitely in the overworld but must manage their stamina bars during combat within dungeons.

Elden Ring releases for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on January 28, 2022. FromSoftware should be sharing new gameplay footage and possibly other related details in the coming weeks.