Elden Ring’s Fully Compatible With Steam Deck

Elden Ring was released barely a day ago but has already been verified on Steam Deck. The new Souls game is hence fully functional on the upcoming handheld.

Elden Ring is not alone. The entire library of Souls games from developer FromSoftware has been (nearly) verified for Steam Deck. The list includes Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin, Dark Souls 3, and Dark Souls Remastered. The original Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2 remain to be tested.

Hence, Souls fans now have the option to test their mettle against the brutal Dark Souls trilogy, Sekiro, and Elden Ring on the go.

nearly all of FromSoftware's titles have been tested and verified/playable on Steam Deck pic.twitter.com/m4OsBs4nor — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 24, 2022

Valve uses four categories to determine the compatibility of Steam games with Steam Deck. Each category has its own label and which will show up for games on the Steam Store and library interfaces.

An unknown status means that the game is awaiting testing, while unsupported means that the game not only functional on the handheld. A playable state will require “some manual tweaking” from players but games with a verified label will function “right out of the box” on Steam Deck.

The first wave of Steam Decks will roll out in less than a week. Valve should be announcing more release details in the coming days.

Elden Ring though is now available across all previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles alongside PC. The new Souls game enjoyed one of the biggest releases on Steam in history, as well as being the biggest FromSoftware release on Steam in history—all in terms of player-counts, not sales which remain to be disclosed.