Elden Ring’s Locked Colosseum Hides Gladiator Games

That locked colosseum has been opened up and made functional to raise even more questions about both the past and future of Elden Ring.

Last month, well-known data miner Lance McDonald discovered an unused colosseum outside of the accessible open-world of Elden Ring. The colosseum appeared to be in a pretty finished state, suggesting that the location could be part of an unannounced post-release expansion.

In a new video uploaded earlier today, YouTuber Sekiro Dubi showed how he used a map editor called DSMapStudio to break into the mysterious colosseum in the Leyndell area to lay bare its secrets.

For starters, the colosseum has two Sites of Grace, a working one and another which is internally named as “Return point Bonfire Reception desk” that has players musing about an NPC in the front who would have either matched players for duels in the gladiatorial pits or given them some other challenge to complete.

Secondly, two “dummy” enemies can be enabled through the game files to pit “Old Lion of Arena” against “Gladiator Large” in the colosseum. Both of them have enormous health bars, suggesting that they were perhaps part of a showing players could watch whenever they visited the location.

Furthermore, a Ritual Shield Talisman found just outside the doors describes the colosseum as remains of the past, confirming as much that FromSoftware definitely had a storyline and use for them during development.

It could be that the colosseums will be restored with a post-release expansion where players travel to the past of the Lands Between.

It could also be that the colosseums were intended to be a hub for PvP content as an improvement over the existing method of leaving behind PvP invitations for players to pick up in the open world.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.