Elden Ring Once Allowed You To Collect Dreams To Reveal Secrets

Elden Ring featured an in-depth gameplay mechanic at some point during development that allowed players to collect dreams as part of a long questline.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, well-known data miner Lance McDonald revealed that Elden Ring once had a non-playable character named Monk Jiko who tasked players to collect “dream mist” from sleeping creatures and other characters in return for a potion called “Dreambrew.”

Dreambrew could be given to some of the existing non-playable characters in the game to put them to sleep. Their dreams would then be revealed to players through a series of conversations to reveal secrets that presumably related to either the lore of the Lands Between or the character in question.

The questline of Jiko would have been extensive and likely stretched throughout the entire game. For whatever reason though, developer FromSoftware cut out Jiko along with his questline and gameplay mechanics during development.

NEW ELDEN RING CUT CONTENT😩 WOW😩Did you know there was once a mechanic where you could collect dreams from sleeping animals and a guy would turn them into alcohol you could use to make NPCs tell you secrets? This is kinda amazing?? Retweet it please?!?💦 https://t.co/bU7soHcJP0 pic.twitter.com/JuuajnuHE1 — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) April 10, 2022

Last month, McDonald discovered a colosseum outside of the accessible open-world of Elden Ring. The arena appears to be in a good, finished state; suggesting that FromSoftwaare might be using the location as part of a post-release expansion pack.

Fans are already keeping their fingers crossed to see the arena allow multiplayer duels where players can queue up from anywhere in the game instead of leaving behind invitations for others to accept.

