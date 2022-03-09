Claymore is a Greatsword you are going to find in the Elden Ring. This is a great weapon for players who like two-handed weapons. This guide tells you where to find Claymore in Elden Ring so that you can go and grab it quickly.

Where is the Claymore Greatsword Located in Elden Ring?

We have already told you that Claymore is a two-handed weapon that can take down enemies in just a few swings. But that thing makes it a slow weapon as well.

You can get this weapon quite early in your journey, and you should be going for it early on. So now we will tell you where you can find that weapon in Elden Ring.

Most of the weapons in the Elden Ring require you to defeat some boss to get them, but luckily it is not one of them.

You can simply get this weapon from the chest inside the Castle Morne that you can find in the southeastern part of the Elden Ring map. We will make the chest finding process a lot easier for you if you follow our instructions properly.

First of all, you have to go to the location shown on the map below.

Once you reach it, go inside and go towards its end. Here you will see a lever on the right side next to the wall. Pull the lever and wait for a little. It will bring down a lift.

Get onto the lift and stand on the switch in the center of the lift to take it upward. That lift will take you right in front of the door of Castle Morne.

Enter the Castle and get to the wall on the right side, and move forward along that wall.

Here you will encounter a few enemies as well. You can either take them out or continue to run. These enemies will follow you as well, so it is better to get rid of ones annoying you more

Continue to move forward along the wall and turn right. Here you will see a Room on the right side that has the chest inside.

Take small stairs to enter the room, and you will find the chest on the left side next to the doorway. Simply open the chest, and you will get the Claymore Sword.