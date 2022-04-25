The good thing is that, unlike most other armor sets in the game, you can get all four pieces of the Bull-Goat set from a single source at once. Hence, you won’t have to scour the Lands Between by going from one area to the next for each armor piece. The following guide will explain how to obtain Great Horned Tragoth’s Bull-Goat Set in Elden Ring.

How To Get Bull-Goat Set In Elden Ring

Take note that the Bull-Goat set is the heaviest armor set in the game. With a collective weight of 63 after wearing all four pieces, the Bull-Goat set will take a good toll on your mobility.

In return, the armor set will give you the highest physical defense and the highest poise in Elden Ring. The Bull-Goat makes sure that knocking you down or staggering you with a few attacks is not going to be easy.

All you have to do to get the complete Bull-Goat armor set is to defeat its owner, Great Horned Tragoth. You’ll, however, need to complete a questline and a few tasks before you can head out to get the armor set.

Like all previous Souls games, Elden Ring features Patches as well. He’ll have a whole questline for you to complete when you first meet him at Murkwater Cave which lies east of the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace. When that questline is done, Patches will move to Volcano Manor with another new questline.

Head to Volcano Manor and talk with Tanith to get an assassination request. Once a Volcano Manor target has been assassinated, talk with Patches to receive a letter that marks Great Horned Tragoth for assassination.

Unfortunately, you will need to defeat a boss before you can start your encounter with Great Horned Tragoth. To reach the marked area on the map, climb the Ruin-Strewn Precipice to face Magma Wyrm Makar, a rather annoying boss fight.

Defeat the creature and the Invasion Sign and the Site of Grace will appear nearby. Rest at the site and then being the fight with Great Horned Tragoth.

Take Great Horned Tragoth down to get his complete Bull-Goat armor set. Make sure to return to Patches afterward to confirm the kill and receive the Magma Whip Candlestick.

Bull-Goat Stats

Bull-Goat Helm Damage Negation

Physical: 7.5

Vs Strike: 7.4

Vs Slash: 6.7

Vs Pierce: 6.7

Magic: 4.7

Fire: 4.8

Light: 5.3

Holy: 4.6

Bull-Goat Helm Resistance

Immunity: 31

Robustness: 35

Focus: 20

Vitality: 23

Poise: 15

Weight: 11.3

Bull-Goat Chest Damage Negation

Physical: 20.4

Vs Strike: 20.2

Vs Slash: 18.3

Vs Pierce: 18.3

Magic: 13.3

Fire: 13.5

Light: 13.5

Holy: 12.8

Bull-Goat Chest Resistance

Immunity: 71

Robustness: 83

Focus: 46

Vitality: 55

Poise: 47

Weight: 26.5

Bull-Goat Gauntlets Damage Negation

Physical: 5.2

Vs Strike: 5.2

Vs Slash: 4.6

Vs Pierce: 4.6

Magic: 3.3

Fire: 3.3

Light: 3.7

Holy: 3.2

Bull-Goat Gauntlets Resistance:

Immunity: 24

Robustness: 28

Focus: 15

Vitality: 18

Poise: 10

Weight:8.8

Bull-Goat Greaves Damage Negation

Physical: 11.9

Vs Strike: 11.8

Vs Slash: 10.6

Vs Pierce: 10.6

Magic: 7.6

Fire: 7.7

Light: 8.6

Holy: 7.3

Bull-Goat Greaves Resistance