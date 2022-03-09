Elden Ring Apparently Has A Built-In Pause Function

It turns out that Elden Ring does indeed feature a built-in pause function, but which might not have been intentional on the part of developer FromSoftware.

All players need to do is open their inventory screen and then tap “help” at the bottom of the user interface. Finally, select “menu explanation” to pause Elden Ring and effectively freeze The Lands Between in its tracks.

guess what, Elden Ring DOES have a pause button just open “Menu Explanation” while on the inventory screen this isn’t a meme, it actually works lmao pic.twitter.com/0tNLFaWwC7 — Iron Pineapple (@IronPineapple_) March 8, 2022

Considering the number of hoops players have to go through to pause the game, it is highly unlikely that FromSoftware designed the pausing functionality on purpose. The developer may not have been even aware, at least before the news broke. Since the developer has always been against any pausing feature in any of its previous Souls games, FromSoftware may consider patching Elden Ring in the near future to remove the pause workaround.

Take note that there is also a mod out there which does the same job but only on PC. The mod just requires players to disable Easy Anti-Cheat to run the game offline, which will remove all support for online components such as cooperative play, invasions, and messages.

Elden Ring is apparently hiding a lot of quality-of-life features. Most recently, players discovered a sorting feature with multiple sorting filters to make inventory management easier and efficient. Instead of going through dozens of weapons to find the one players most recently looted, they can just filter their inventory to display all items by their acquisition, among other sorting options.

Elden Ring has achieved the sixth highest all-time peak player-count for any game ever in the history of Steam. The game is also raking in millions of players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.