Elden Ring Boss Order and Locations

Unlike the previous Souls games, Elden Ring does not force players to be stuck on a single boss. Its handy open-world design allows them to instead keep exploring elsewhere to become stronger before returning to any particular boss. The following guide will nonetheless highlight the Elden Ring boss order and their locations for players to consider before attempting them.

List of Elden Ring Major Bosses Order and Locations

There are nearly two dozen main bosses in Elden Ring, all of which have been mentioned below. This is also the order in which you will encounter these Elden Ring main story bosses so you should be prepared beforehand

Soldier of Godrick

Tibia Mariner

Margit, the Fell Omen

Godrick the Grafted

Red Wolf of Radagon

Rennala, Queen of Full Moon

Royal Knight Loretta

Magma Wyrm Makar

Starscourge Radahn

Draconic Tree Sentinel

Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Morgott, the Omen King

Astel, Naturnborn of the Void

Godskin Noble

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

Mohg, Lord of Blood

Loretta, Knight of Hligtree

Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Fire Giant

Godskin Duo

Maliketh, the Black Blade

Hoarah Loux, Warrior

Radagon of the Golden Order

Elden Beast

Soldier of Godrick (Tutorial Boss)

Recommended level to fight: Basic

Recommended equipment: Nothing specific

There is no specific level to fight this boss as players will literally face him before the main game even begins. This battle immediately starts before even entering the main open world.

It is just for a tutorial purpose so players can know how the bosses fight. It is relatively easy than other bosses.

Tibia Mariner (Summonwater Village)

Recommended level to fight: Basic

Recommended equipment: Sword and spells

Tibia Mariner will use skeletal creatures and it is highly recommended to not kill every summoned skeleton. Another tip is that when the boss moves the boat in the sky, that’s when you have to move away from the boss to dodge the attack. So, to sum all of it up, ignore the skeleton attacks and focus more on attacking the boat.

Margit, the Fell Omen (Stormveil Castle)

Recommended level to fight: Level 5

Recommended equipment: Spirit Jellyfish Ashes

Margit needs to be defeated in order for players to advance the storyline. Having the Beast Crest Heater Shield will make this fight easier as it reduces the physical damage taken.

Summoning Sorcerer Rogier will also be helping in distracting the boss to create openings for players to attack. The Spirit Jellyfish Ashes can also be used to distract the boss.

Godrick, the Grafted

Recommend level to fight: Level 5

Recommended equipment: Weapon +4

He is the second major boss in the game and can prove to be a challenge. It is highly recommended to fight Godrick with a level of around 30 and with a +4/+5 weapon. Any weapon with bleeding damage will do wonders. Another recommendation is to bring Spirit Summon to distract him.

Red Wolf of Radagon (Raya Lucaria)

Recommended level to fight: Level 5

Recommended equipment: Spirit Ash Summon

Consider joining forces with another player in co-op, or else use Spirit Ash Summon. Remember that equipping the right armor gear with high magic defense stats will prove helpful in this fight.

Rennala, Queen of Full Moon (Lake of Liurnia)

Recommended level to fight: Level 10

Recommended equipment: Shield or Armor

Break her shield and use the opportunity to deliver as much damage as possible before she brings back her shield. Also, be careful of the falling chandeliers and the debris that Rennala will be throwing across.

Royal Knight Loretta ( Caria Manor)

Recommended level to fight: Level 10

Recommended equipment: Any kind of Spirit

Calling for help is an option if the fight proves too difficult. Either that or just use a spirit.

Magma Wyrm Makar (Lake of Liurnia)

Recommended level to fight: Level 12

Recommended equipment: Any kind of weapon

One of the many optional bosses in the game, players should be wary of Magma Wyrm Makar’s fire-based attacks. Consider equipping some anti-fire gear before heading in.

Starscourge Radahn (Redmane Castle)

Recommended level to fight:

Recommended equipment:

Yet another optional fight that players should consider to become stronger in the game. Starscourge Radahn’s sweeping and ranged attacks are quite powerful and will probably mean death if players are not able to move away in time.

Draconic Tree Sentinel (Leyndell, Capital City)

Recommended level to fight: Level 15

Recommended equipment:

This is the final form of the Tree Sentinel that players encounter at the start of the game. Just learn his easy attack patterns to dodge, attack, and repeat.

Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Leyndell, Royall Capital)

Recommended level to fight:

Recommended equipment: Shield

There are two phases to this fight, the latter being obviously much more difficult. Just dodge the axes in the first phase and use Ashes of War to chunk him down.

In the second phase, quickly retreat when Godfrey starts with his lava attacks and return when he offers an opening.

Morgott, the Omen King (Leyndell, Royal Capital)

Recommended level to fight: Level 80+

Recommended equipment: Any kind of sword

Morgott the Omen King is one of the main bosses and needs to be defeated in order to move beyond the capital city. There is a definite pattern here to dodge and then move behind the boss to stab him hard.

Astel, Naturalborn of the Void (Grand Cloister, Lake of Rot)

Recommended level to fight: Level 80

Recommended equipment: Spirit Ash

Another optional boss which will help advance the Ranni, the Witch’s questline. You can either opt for co-op for this boss or use Spirit Ashes as usual.

Godskin Noble (Temple of Eiglay)

Recommend level to fight: Level 85

Recommended equipment:

One of the rare bosses who can be beat easily, all players have to do is deal a lot of bleeding damage.

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy (Mt. Gelmir)

Recommended level to fight: Level 100

Recommended equipment: Any weapon

There are two stages to Rykard’s boss fight. The first will be the serpent but which will not be as hard as when the real boss shows his face to trigger the second phase.

Be prepared to dodge a lot and remember to pick up the weapon at the start of the boss fight to drain large amounts of health from Rykard.

Mohg, Lord of Blood (Mohgwyn Palace)

Recommended level to fight:

Recommended equipment:

Mohgwyn Palace is an underground dominion of death and devastation, but it is actually relatively tiny. When you spawn, equip a light source and then proceed into the tunnel to encounter Mohg the Omen.

Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree (Haligtree Prominade)

Recommended level to fight: Level 120+

Recommended equipment: Colossal Swords

This is an optional boss that can be found in the map’s most northern portion, which is an endgame area. Hence, consider going there only after completing the main storyline.

Malenia, Blade of Miquella (Consecrated Snowfield)

Recommended level to fight: Level 130

Recommended equipment: Crossbows

Malenia is perhaps one of the most difficult bosses of Elden Ring. A single combo can mean death and the best way for victory has to be to maintain distance with either spells or crowssbows.

Fire Giant (Mountaintops of the Giants)

Recommended level to fight: Level 130

Recommended equipment:

The Fire Giant can throw fireballs and cause flames to break from the ground. It has a shield that it can use to strike. At the start of the encounter, ride towards the boss, but beware of its first attack: it’ll either chuck snow or swing at you with the shield.

When this happens, take a step back and allow it to approach you. Now that that’s out of the way, you’ll want to concentrate on its feet.

Godskin Duo (Dragon Temple Altar)

Recommended level to fight: Level 150

Recommended equipment: Curved Greatswords

The Godskin Duo is a boss fight that combines two previous encounters into one exceedingly challenging battle.

Since they both share the same health bar, you must fight both Godskin Noble and Godskin Apostle at the same time.

Maliketh, the Black Blade (Crumbling Farum Azula)

Recommended level to fight:

Recommended equipment:

The first half of the health bar is allocated to Beast Clergyman, while the second half is dedicated to Maliketh, the Black Blade. After reducing Beast Clergyman’s health to 50%, a cutscene happens and it transforms into Maliketh, the Black Blade.

Hoarah Loux, Warrior (Leyndell, Capital of Ash)

Recommended level to fight:

Recommended equipment:

Instead of the phantom apparition, we encountered previously in the game, the first part of this boss battle will pit you against Godfrey, First Elden Lord in human form.

His move set remains basically similar in this second meeting, despite the fact that he clearly has more health.

Radagon of the Golden Order (Elden Throne)

Recommended level to fight:

Recommended equipment: +10 Health Upgrades

The vast majority of Radagon of the Golden Order’s attacks are based on Lightning. He’ll hurl elementally charged daggers at you from afar, slam the ground to shock the area around him, and use his basic strikes to send shockwaves out.

Elden Beast (Elden Throne)

Recommended level to fight:

Recommended equipment: