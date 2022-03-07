Elden Ring’s First Major Boss Remains Undefeated For Over 40% PC Players

Elden Ring has seen millions of players since its release around a couple of weeks back but less than half of them have been unable to beat its first major boss.

Godrick, the Grafted is a demigod who rules over Stormveil Castle as its final boss. While players can choose to ignore him by exploring the northern areas to become stronger, Godrick needs to be eventually defeated in order to progress the main storyline. It hence makes for an interesting observation that Godrick has stopped nearly half of all Elden Ring players from going any further.

According to Steam global achievements (via TechRadar) at the time of writing, only around 54 percent of players have been able to defeat Godrick. The situation though fares a little better on PlayStation and Xbox consoles where Godrick has been dealt with by around 62 percent players and around 57 percent players respectively.

The numbers suggest that around 40 percent of players on average are stuck on the first major boss of Elden Ring regardless of their platform of choice.

Elden Ring has reportedly sold millions of copies across all platforms. While official sales figures remain to be given, third-party trackers suggest that the game has sold more than 10 million copies on Steam alone.

In the United Kingdom, Elden Ring topped the sales chart as the most successful non-FIFA and non-Call of Duty game since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. The game even dented the sales of PlayStation-exclusive Horizon Forbidden West by selling more than twice the amount of copies last month.

That sales performance sheds new light on the fact that millions of players are potentially coming to terms with the difficulty ceiling of a Souls game. Godrick though will eventually be defeated provided that players who are stuck continue to explore the open world to level up, find better equipment, and unlock new skills.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.