How To Get The Bloodsoaked Set In Elden Ring

Bloodsoaked Set is a three-piece Armor set in Elden Ring. It is one of the lightest armor sets with a weight of just 3.6. It is known to be worn by the likes of NPCs such as invader Inquisitor Ghiza. Each piece provides you with enough protection to resist any lethal damage taken by the opponent’s attacks.

Especially considering how the Bloodsoaked mask provides an increase in focus and vitality resistances, it is no surprise that it is one of the best late-game Armor Sets to acquire.

It can be used with builds such as the God of Blood Build. You can also pair it with the Bloodboon ritual skill to make it a force to be reckoned with.

We have prepared this guide to help you find each piece of this three-piece Bloodsoaked Set in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Bloodsoaked Set in Elden Ring

Unlike most sets in Elden Ring which are made of four armor pieces, the Bloodsoaked Set consists of three pieces: the Bloodsoaked Mask (helm), the Official’s Attire (chest), and Bloodsoaked Manchettes (gauntlets).

Both the Mask and Manchettes can be found in a single location. The Official’s Attire, however, is located in a separate location.

Bloodsoaked Mask and Bloodsoaked Manchettes

To acquire Bloodsoaked Mask and Bloodsoaked Manchettes, you must visit the Underground Roadside Site of Grace as marked on the map above.

Once at the marked location, head into the main tunnel and go to the left side of the entrance. Here you will come across a massive guard securing the tunnel. Defeat him using ranged attacks and collect the two pieces of the Bloodsoaked armor set next to the crates on the left near 1x Golden Rune.

Official’s Attire

The Official’s Attire is found at the Forbidden Lands site of grace. Simple return to the elevator inside. Take the elevator upwards but do keep in mind that you do not have to take the elevator to the top. There is a hidden hallway inside an opening found midway while going up on the elevator.

Find that opening and time your jump to land inside the opening to find the last pieces of the armor set on a corpse inside the hidden hallway. This is the same place where you will find the Blade of Calling.