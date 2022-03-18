Bloodhound’s Step is an overpowered skill in Elden Ring used to dodge the opponent’s attacks at a tremendous speed. This guide will show you how to get Bloodhound’s Step Ash of War in Elden Ring.

How to Get Bloodhound’s Step Ash of War in Elden Ring

When playing Elden Ring, dodging your opponent’s attacks can be a game-changer. This is where the Bloodhound’s Step Ash of War helps you rapidly evade the opponent’s attacks.

With it applying the Keen affinity on weapons and being best used with short-ranged/rapid-swinging weapons and all melee armaments, it’s considered a highly recommended go-to skill for a proper Dexterity-based build.

With all the hype behind this skill, it sure delivers. Hence, players are eager to equip this skill as soon as possible. However, there’s one tough obstacle in the way, and you must defeat it to acquire this over-powered skill.

The obstacle and the entity we’re talking about is none other than the Night’s Cavalry Boss. The Night’s Cavalry boss wields a large flail and spawns in 9 locations. One of which is Caelid, the location we’ll be discussing in this guide.

Visit Caelid

You’ll get the Bloodhound’s Step Ash from the Night’s Cavalry boss in Dragonbarrow at the bridge ahead of the Lenne’s Rise Tower.

Start your search by exploring the northeast part of Caelid. Then, head straight to the Lenne’s Rise site of grace, near the bridge taking you to the Bestial Sanctum.

Enter the Sending Gate

The next stop is the sending gate, for which you must make your way north through the ravines and from the 3rd Church of Marika site of grace.

Now, head east till you reach a dead end. This location will be the sending gate. Use the Sending gate to get teleported to the Bestial Sanctum.

Head straight towards the south, past the bridge to the east to come across the Lenne’s rise site of grace. Now, you have to wait until nighttime to trigger the Night’s Cavalry boss fight.

How to Defeat Night’s Cavalry Boss in Caelid

Finally, the wait is over, the flail-wielding knight figure has arrived, and you must defeat him before it takes you down. Night’s Cavalry boss is difficult to defeat, especially considering how high his HP is and how hard the impact of his attacks is.

To stand a chance against this monster, you must visit the crafting menu at the Lenne’s Rise site of grace and craft some Poison Pots, Poisonbone Darts, and Neutralizing Boluses and equip yourself with the best armor and talisman (Immunity needed).

Once you have your items ready, shower them on the boss and run for the hills on the north. This is probably the best strategy as the hill consists of traps that poison the boss and reduce a big chunk of his health.

However, you must have good armor to not get poisoned yourself while doing so. In case you get poisoned, use your Neutralizing Boluses.

Also, dodge the smaller enemies that jump on you while going up the hill.

At a point, the boss respawns at the bridge but is still affected by the poison. This means you must repeat the process until you finally defeat the Night’s Cavalry Boss and are rewarded with the Bloodhound Step skill and 40,000 runes.