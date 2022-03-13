Elden Ring Blaidd Questline Guide

Blaidd, the Half-Wolf, is probably one of the most popular (and unique) non-playable characters in Elden Ring. He has some work for players and as such, the following guide will explain just how to complete Blaidd’s questline in Elden Ring.

How to Complete Blaidd’s Questline in Elden Ring

In order to find Blaidd in Elden Ring, start by traveling to Mistwood Outskirts. Once there, move towards the Mistwood Ruins. Keep going until you hear a wolf howling in the distance.

Following that, head to the Church of Elleh to ask Merchant Kale about the strange how. Here, he will give you the snap-finger emote.

Now you have to travel back to the Mistwood Outskirts and start moving forward till you hear the howl again. Use your Snap gesture and Blaidd will arrive in the Mistwood Ruins. Go and have a conversation with him where he will tell you that he is looking for Dariwill.

Now you can summon him to fight alongside you with that boss. Let’s move to the next step you will need to do for getting forward in the questline.

Go to Agheel Lake and speak to Blaidd

Travel all the way to the Agheel Lake and enter the Forlorn Hound Evergaol. Here, you will be able to fight with the Darwill Boss along with Blaidd and after that, you can have a conversation with Blaidd again.

Speak to Iji

Now you will need to travel to the Road to the Manor. Here you will find Iji. You will need to talk to him so that you can purchase the Carian Filigreed Chest.

This meeting will allow you to buy the chest that you can’t buy otherwise. After the conversation with him is over you can easily buy the Carian Filigreed Chest.

Back to Merchant Kale

After that, you will need to go back to the merchant Kale and asked him about the Blaidd. He will tell you the details he knows about him and after that, you will be asked to move forward towards the Ranni Rise.

Go to Ranni’s Rise

Now you will need to travel all the way to the Ranni Rise so you can talk to the Blaidd again as a part of the Ranni the Witch Questline. This also triggers the Ranni the Witch Questline and you can complete it as well by following our other guide.

After the short meeting with the Blaidd at the Raani Rise, he will tell you that he will meet you again at the Siofra River.

Go to Siofra River

Now you will need to travel all the way back to Mistwood Outskirtsand use the elevator in the Siofra River Well to go down in the Siofra River. Here you will need to go to the Siofra RIver bank and talk to the Blaidd who is standing next to the Cliff.

At this point, the Blaidd Questline will link to two more Questlines which are Alexander the Iron Fist Questline and Seluvis Questline

Travel to Seluvis Rise

Now you will need to travel all the way to the Seluvis Rise and ask Seluvis about the Nokron. Here he will give you the Seluvis Introduction and after that, you will need to move forward.

Travel to Waypoint Ruins

After that, you will need to travel to the Waypoint Ruins and find the Sorceress Sellen there. But before that, you have to defeat the boss here and after that, you can go inside the room and talk to Sorceress Sellen and ask her about the Nokron.

Once the conversation with her is over you will need to go all the way back to the Siofra River Bank and tell Blaidd what she told you.

Go back to Iji

Now you will need to go back to the Iji at the location you visit before and talk to him. The Blaidd had told him everything. After the conversation travels back to the Blaidd Spawn location in the Mistwood where he has left a message for you. Read the message in which he asks you to go to the Nokron and he will catch up with you,

Go to Nokron

For entering the Nokron the key is defeating the Radahn. You will encounter Radahn in the Redmane Castle in Caelid and Blaidd will fight him alongside you.

Once you defeat Radahn you can move to the next step in the questline which is finding the hidden treasure of Nokron required for continuing the Ranni Questline.

Back to Ranni Rise

Once you find the fingerslayer blade from the chest in the Nokron you will take it all the way back to the Ranni RIse and handover it to the Ranni the Witch.

Travel to Ansel River Main

Once Ranni disappears you will need to go to the top of the tower where you will find a teleporter that will take you to the Ansel River Main. Here you will find the Miniature Raani Doll.

Go to the Site of Grace near it and talk to the Miniature Raani at the Ansel River main. From here you will need to progress through the Nokstella Waterfall basin and beat the shadow of Blaidd.

You have to make sure that you activate the Site of Grace close to it. Killing that boss will give you the Discarded palace Key.

Go to Raya Lucaria Grand Library

After getting the key you will need to travel all the way to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library and open the chest you find inside it. From the chest, you will find the Dark Moon Ring and after that, you can move to the next step you will need to continue moving forward in the Blaidd Questline.

Beat Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

After that, you will need to travel through Lake of Rot and Grand Cloister to find and beat the Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. Defeating that Boss in Elden Ring will require some skills so you will need to be prepared for that.

Defeat the Glintstone Dragon Adula

After that, you will need to go to the moonlight Altar and defeat the Glintstone Dragon Adula there. Defeating that boss will give you the Dragon Heart and Adula’s Moonblade.

Give Ranni the Dark Moon ring

Now you will need to go to the cathedral of menus Celes and drop down from the hole you find there. Inside that, you will find the Ranni the Witch.

Give her the Dark Moon Ring and in return, you will get the Dark Moon Greatsword.

Go to Ranni Rise’s and Kill Blaidd

After that, you will need to travel back to the Raani Rise and this time you will find Blaidd outside the Ranni Rise. You can defeat him easily using the Dark Moon Greatsword.

Once you are able to defeat him you can pick up his stuff and move to the last part of the Blaidd Questline.

Tall to Iji for the last time

Now you will need to travel back to the Iji and have a conversation with him. Once the conversation is over you will need to reload the area and this will complete the Blaidd Questline in the Elden Ring for you.