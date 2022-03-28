Elden Ring Was Supposed To Feature A Bestiary

Elden Ring was apparently going to feature a bestiary for players to keep track of enemies they encounter. For unknown reasons though, developer FromSoftware decided to scrap those plans at some point during development.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, user JesterPatches revealed that the game files of Elden Ring still contain a number of icons for the canceled bestiary. They cover nearly all of the regular enemies including “soldiers, nobles, animals, demi-humans, and even godskins;” but not any of the major bosses in the game.

Further cementing the idea that the discovered icons were for a bestiary in Elden Ring, each icon comes in two shades: one greyed out and one filled in. The bestiary would show a greyed-out icon for an enemy the player is either yet to encounter or defeat. Eventually, filling in once the requirements are met.

So there are 64 unique icons. Ranging from regular soldiers, nobels, to animals, demi-humans, even Godskins and a few I don't even recognize, but I don't see any major bosses in here. My favorites so far what I would assume are "Caelid Dog", "Caelid Crow" and the "Pigeon". pic.twitter.com/1kPKKCxMaN — JesterPatches (@JesterPatches) March 27, 2022

A bestiary is a compendium of beasts or creatures with details such as habitats, strengths and weaknesses, and other related information. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, for example, featured an in-game bestiary for all enemies that players could update as they learned through progression.

Elden Ring featuring something similar would have been appreciated since the game has a ton of enemies and a bestiary would have helped players track them all. That as well as seeing them up close through their amazing artworks.

It can only be speculated that FromSoftware decided against a bestiary because having an in-game compendium would have perhaps made it easier for players to prepare for each enemy encounter.

Elden Ring is now available on all major platforms.