In Elden Ring, there are so many different types of weapons that it may get a bit tricky to know which of them are powerful and which of them not so much. So, for your ease, we have created a Best Weapons Tier List where we mention some of the most unique and amazing weapons in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Best Weapons Tier List

In our Elden Ring best weapons tier list, we will rank the weapons in 4 different tiers, S to C. The S tier will include the best weapons of the game, whereas the C tier will have those weapons which have very basic stats and aren’t that helpful in most scenarios.

We will also talk about some of the best early-game weapons players can equip at the start of their adventure through the Lands Between.

Tier Weapons S Sword of Night and Flame, Beast Repellent Torch, Black Knife, Carian Regal Scepter. A Carian Knight’s Sword, Crystal Knife, Azure’s Glintstone Staff, Death Ritual Spear. B Vyke’s War Spear, Ruin’s Greatsword, Astrologer’s Staff, Bloodhound’s Fang, C Gargoyle’s Halberd, Axe of Godfrey, Banished Knight’s Greatsword, Ordovis’s Greatsword

S Tier Weapons

The following weapons are few of the finest weapons available in Elden Ring and will be extremely powerful in any build.

Sword of Night and Flame

The Sword of Night and Flame may currently be the best weapon in Elden Ring. It can help you take down almost all the bosses with ease because of its broken weapon art.

If you put lots of skill in faith and intelligence stats, this weapon will tear through even the high-level bosses. This weapon is perfect for hybrid mage builds.

Beast Repellent Torch

The Beast Repellent is a really powerful weapon as it can be used to set enemies on fire, making them run for their lives. The Skill torch attack is really deadly, especially against enemies prone to taking fire damage.

The Beast Repellent Torch can be purchased from the Isolated Merchant located for 1200 runes.

Black Knife

Black Knife is the best dagger in Elden Ring. The dagger’s physical stats are not that impressive. However, what makes it powerful is its weapon skill.

‘Blade of Death’ skill allows you to decrease the enemy’s max hp on each time while also doing instant damage. This skill makes it a really useful weapon.

Carian Regal Scepter

The Carian Regel Scepter is a staff that is great for a defensive mage build. The ‘Spinning Weapon’ skill protects you and at the same time hits the nearby enemies.

This weapon can be obtained by defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

A Tier Weapons

The A tier includes weapons that are also really strong and, if equipped with complementing builds, are on par with S tier weapons.

Carian Knight’s Sword

Carian’s Knight Sword is a straight sword with high physical and magic damage. In addition, it has the ‘Carian Grandeur’ weapon skill. This skill increases magic damage while reducing the scaling level allowing you to reach greater potential with this weapon.

Crystal Knife

Another Dagger to enter our tier list is the Crystal Knife. Similar to Black Knife, the physical stats are not that impressive. But the skill makes up for it.

Crystal Knife has the ‘Quickstep’ skill. The Quickstep skill allows you to be agile, making dodging opponents easier. It is a powerful weapon for close-range combat.

Azur’s Glintstone Staff

Azur’s Glintstone Staff has high sorcery scaling, and the requirements to use it are also low.

The weapon has high critical damage, making up for the absence of special skills. However, the only drawback for this weapon is that it consumes more FP than other staffs, which may become a problem in long fights.

Death Ritual Spear

The Death Ritual is one of the best spears in Elden Ring, which can be obtained by defeating Death Rite Bird.

The weapon’s skill is unique and cannot be applied on any other weapon. The ‘Spearcall Ritual’ skill allows you to rain spectral spears on enemies, which do loads of damage to them.

B Tier Weapons

Vyke’s War Spear

The Vyke’s War Spear is a good option if you want to do physical and fire damage. The spear also has a passive skill called ‘Frenzyflame Thurst,’ which affects enemies with madness.

The spear is a good weapon for a hybrid build focused on fire and physical attacks.

Ruin’s Greatsword

The Ruin Greatsword is a good heavy weapon that has high physical and critical damage. However, being a Greatsword, it will slow down your movement speed quite a bit.

In addition, the weapon has access to the ‘Wave of Destruction’ skill, which does AoE damage and breaks enemy defenses.

Astrologer’s Staff

The Astrologer’s staff is a good option at the start of the game. It has good Sorcery and Critical damage scaling making it a decent weapon for a start of the game mage build.

If you choose the Astrologer class at the start, you will receive this staff for free. But it can also be bought from Nomadic Merchant for 800 runes.

Bloodhound’s Fang

The Bloodhound’s Fang is another weapon that can be really good to start the game with. The ‘Bloodhounds’ Finesses’ skill provides 2 powerful attacks, which make the weapon a viable option for use.

C Tier Weapons

Gargoyle’s Halberd

The Gargoyle’s Halberd is a decent weapon with good physical damage. However, the weapon only does physical damage, making it limited in fights against many enemies. The ‘Spinning Slash’ skill allows you to swing your sword to deal damage to enemies.

Axe of Godfrey

The Axe of Godfrey, just like Gargoyle’s Halberd, does only physical damage. In addition, it has the ‘Regal Roar’ skill, which increases the weapon’s attack power while also creating a shockwave that enemies cannot escape.

Banished Knight’s Greatsword

This weapon is another entry in our list, which only does 1 type of damage. The Banished Knight’s Greatsword does only physical damage. However, the weapon has ‘Stamp (Upward Cut)’ skill which is an okay skill against mid-level enemies.

Ordovis’s Greatsword

Ordovis’s Greatsword does Holy and Physical damage. It is an okay weapon with ‘Ordovis’s Vortex’ skill which slams the blade on the ground, resulting in AoE damage to nearby enemies. The skill costs 15 FP to be used, which is not that much for such a skill.

Best Early Game Weapons in Elden Ring

While this list contains some of the best and most powerful weapons in Elden Ring, most of them are unlocked in the latter stages of the game. However, there are some weapons that we have listed below that are the best early game weapons as they are available from the starting portion of Elden Ring.