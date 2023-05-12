Best-Looking Armor Sets In Elden Ring 

The best-looking armor may not have the best stats in Elden Ring but that is not why you may want them. You want them to look good and stylish in the game.

Since Elden Ring features dozens of different armor sets, it can be difficult to find out which are the most stylish. The following list will make it easier for you to find the best-looking armor in Elden Ring.

Best-looking armor in Elden Ring

10) Land of Reeds

The Land of Reeds Armor is the starting set of the Samurai class. This beautiful armor makes you look like a warrior of feudal Japan. The armor looks like plates joined together.

Other than that, it provides decent protection that will carry you through the beginning stages of the game along with its cosmetic appeal. There is another armor set that looks similar to this one called the White Reed armor. However, It does not have a helmet which makes it a little less favorable.

For other classes, you can buy Land of Reeds Armor from the Isolated Merchant in Dragonbarrow.

9) Royal Remains

The Royal Remains set gives you a zombie-like appearance when worn in Elden Ring. Its headpiece is shaped like a skull to scare off PvP invaders.

It may not be majestic but it is pure badass looking. If you’re a player that cares about intimidating your enemies, then this set is for you.

The Royal Remains can be found at the Roundtable Hold outside Gideon Ofnir’s room after you have defeated the Ensha of the Royal Remains.

8) Maliketh’s Set

Maliketh’s stylish armor set is arguably the best one in terms of intimidating and scaring off your foes in Elden Ring. Maliketh’s set has a gothic look with its black iron breastplate decorated with gold.

The dark steel and gold complement each other quite well and create a majestic look. Other than that, the grey hair coming out of the helmet also adds to the whole aesthetic.

The Maliketh’s set can be bought off from Enia in Roundtable Hold after you have defeated Maliketh.

7) Ronin’s Set

One of the menacing armor sets in Elden Ring is the Ronin set. The Ronin set, paired with a katana, looks like a veteran Japanese warrior or assassin. The dark and ominous look of the set also imparts fear in the heart of foes.

The Ronin Set, with the dark suit and the unique hat style, is a must-have armor set.

You can get the Ronin’s Armor if you head towards the Zamor Ruins, on the Mountaintops of the Giants. You will have to kill Shabiri before you visit the Zamor Ruins. It can also be acquired from this same location after you have accepted the Flame of Frenzy from the three fingers.

6) Alberich’s Set

Alberich’s armor set is specifically designed for mages to give them a stylish and serious look. The main suit, gauntlets, and hat are covered with a plethora of red gems. These gems are glintstones made from the blood of sacrifices. The color scheme gives a menacing vibe to your enemies and makes you look like a great mage.

Alberich’s armor set is worn by Alberich. You can find it later in the game in the Fortified Manor in Leyndell, Royal Capital after Alberich is defeated.

5) Snow Witch Set

The Snow Witch armor is one of the many gorgeous armors sets you can find in Elden Ring. The suit is likable because of its simplistic nature of the suit and the unique hat which comes with it.

The Snow Witch’s clothes are completely white with a whitish glow in them which gives you an angel-like glow just like the snow witch Ranni.

The Snow Witch set can be found in a chest in Renna’s Rise behind the elevator.

4) Black Knife Set

The Black Knife set, originally worn by the Black Knife assassin, is a beautiful armor set and a must-have. The dark and gloomy feel of this armor set puts the fear of death in your enemies.

The Black Knife Set is a favorite choice for players with the assassin build because of its unique features. The Black Knife set has a blueish-black breastplate with a dark cloak and a head cover, typical of an assassin.

The Black Knife set can be found on a corpse. This will be located under an archway in Ordina, Liturgical Town in Consecrated Snowfield.

3) Carian Knight

If you want to look like a noble knight of the Carian Royal Family, then the Carian Knight armor is for you. This Stylish Armor set gives you the look of a classic knight but with a bonus of the ornaments and jewelry on it. These are everywhere on the armor and give a pricey look to the whole suit.

You can find the Carian Knight suit at Raya Lucaria Academy. For the suit, you will need some platforming to jump about the Church of Cuckoo to reach the armor.

2) General Radahn’s Set

General Radahn’s Set is easily one of the best-looking armor sets in Elden Ring. It is a unique and cool armor that gives you the look of a ruler or a heavily decorated general. This armor set asserts dominance on foes with its majestic appearance and its shiny armor plates.

General Radahn’s armor consists of a shiny gold-covered set. The sheer size of the set puts out an intimidating aura making you look badass.

General Radahn’s set can be bought off Enia at Roundtable Hold after you have defeated Starscourge Radahn. The total price of this suit is 36000 runes.

1) Malenia’s Set

Malenia’s armor set is a classy and elegant-looking set that was once in possession of one of the most difficult bosses in Elden Ring. Just from the look of it, you are reminded of the challenging fight against the hardest boss in the game.

Malenia’s helmet style with her hair coming out gives grace to this armor piece making it a must-have for fashion enthusiasts. You can also alter the armor and remove the cape if it doesn’t strike your fancy.

To get Malenia’s set, you will have to buy it off from Enia at the Roundtable Hold after Malenia, Blade of Miquella is defeated.