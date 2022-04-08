It’s no secret that the Souls series and even Elden Ring draw a lot of inspiration from the late and great kentaro Miura’s epic Berserk. Elden Ring offers players the chance to cosplay as the legendary Black Swordsman Guts by picking up a Greatsword and slamming that hunk of iron at all the game’s monstrosities. In this guide, we’ve outlined the best Berserk build in Elden Ring so that you can accurately match Guts’ power in game.

Elden Ring Berserk Build

The key elements to accurately match Guts’ Berserker state in Elden Ring mean you need two things: A Great Sword and Lots of Strength. A good investment in Vigor and Endurance to boot also goes a long way.

Stats:

Vigor: 26

26 Mind: 18

18 Endurance: 32

32 Strength: 62

62 Dexterity: 12

12 Intelligence: 7

7 Faith: 25

25 Arcane: 10

For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.

Flask Usage: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Skill: Ash of War: Lion’s Claw

Ash of War: Lion’s Claw Talismans: Ritual Sword Talisman and Shard of Alexander

Ritual Sword Talisman and Shard of Alexander Spells: Flame, Grant me Strength, Golden Vow

Flame, Grant me Strength, Golden Vow Weapon: Heavy Greatsword

Heavy Greatsword Armor: Heavy Armor

Heavy Armor Primary Stats: Strength and Endurance

Strength and Endurance Secondary Stats: Faith and Vigor

The primary stats you will be focusing on in this build are Strength and Endurance. The Heavy Greatsword also requires a good amount of strength.

While you can pick up a better Greatsword later, this one accurately represents Guts’ Weapon. Optionally, you can also carry a crossbow to use against those annoying ranged opponents.

There is not much need for FP in this build so you will be focusing on higher HP. You can use any heavy Armor that didn’t restrict your movement.

How to Play with Berserker Build

This build is completely dependent on the strength stat and Heavy Greatsword. Using this greatsword is going to require a lot of strength so you will be increasing your strength for this build. You’ll want to upgrade this to the max to get the most damage out of it.

You will be using more HP in this build so skills like Ritual Sword Talisman and Shard of Alexander can help you in increasing the attack power when your HP is at max.

In this build for Flask of Wondrous Physick, we use the Strength-Knot Crystal Tear that will increase the strength for a short time and Stonebarb Cracked Tear that will make it easier for you to break the enemy stance.

You will be using spells like Flame, Grant me Strength that will increase your attack power by 15% which means you will be dealing more damage to the enemies.

You can use this spell along with the Golden Vow to double the amount of damage done to enemies. While fighting any enemy in the game you will be using all these spells and skills together to deal high damage.

Your best attacks will be in the form of a jumping heavy attack as this will stance break most enemies into submission. You’re a bit slow so don’t overcommit to attacks unless you’re sure they’ll stun or finish an enemy off.