Elden Ring Achieves 6th Highest All-Time Peak In Steam History

The weekend helped Elden Ring rake in more players to achieve a record-breaking player activity on Steam just as previously expected.

Elden Ring now has a new player-record of 953,426 concurrent players which breaks its previous all-time peak of 891,638 concurrent players on Steam.

The feat has helped Elden Ring cross New World to have the sixth highest all-time peak player-count for any game ever (via Steamdb.info) in the history of Steam. Cyberpunk 2077 lies ahead on the fifth rank of that milestone with a recorded all-time peak of 1,054,388 concurrent players. Drumming another 100,000 players is now the order of the day for the new Souls game to make history, again.

Elden Ring was released less than a couple of weeks back and has since then been the most played game on Steam. It stands as the biggest release from developer FromSoftware on Steam in history, trumping both the Dark Souls trilogy and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The stellar commercial success will be officially confirmed once sales figures arrive but for the time being, third-party trackers suggest that the game has sold more than 10 million copies on Steam alone.

The reported player numbers make for an interesting observation because only around 54 percent of players on Steam have been able to defeat the first major boss of the game: Godrick, the Grafted. The notion being that millions of players are getting their Souls experience for the first time and they all are coming to terms with the signature difficulty ceiling of FromSoftware.

Elsewhere, the massive open world of Elden Ring apparently has secrets which were not meant to be discovered. A new arena was discovered earlier today which lies outside of the accessible regions in the game. The location could be part of an upcoming expansion pack, or at least that is what fans are speculating.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.