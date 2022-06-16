Report: Eidos Montreal “Unannounced Project” Could be Deus Ex

After the acquisition of Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics by Embracer group, fans have been wondering what can they expect under the new parent company from these studios. While Crystal Dynamics has been confirmed to be working on a new Tomb Raider game in Unreal Engine 5, we still aren’t sure what what Eidos Montreal is working on. Embracer Group though has assured fans that they are keen in bringing the old franchises back from both Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal.

We do know that Eidos Montreal has an “unannounced” project in the works thanks to multiple company employees who mentioned the unannounced project on their LinkedIn profiles. Here are some of the profiles with the mention of an unannounced project at Eidos Montreal:

There are some other profiles as well mentioning the unannounced project. Now, usually, when someone is working on a new IP, they mentioned it as a “New IP” on LinkedIn. Since none of these profiles mentioned a New IP, we can assume the new project is from the already established IPs or games from Eidos Montreal. And Eidos Montreal hasn’t worked on many IPs since its inception. Following are the games they have mentioned on their official website:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Deus Ex

Shadow of The Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Riader

Thief isn’t currently listed on their website but Embracer Group still holds the rights for Thief IP and Eidos Montreal was the one who developed the last game in 2014. Square Enix Europe was the publisher of Thief 2014. So there is a chance that the unannounced project could be Thief. It can’t be a Tomb Raider game as Crystal Dynamics is already working on it and they just released Guardians of the Galaxy so chances of it happening so soon are slim. So the only other game we are left with is “Deus Ex”. Since Deus Ex is a bigger IP as compared to Thief, chances of Deus Ex revival are more than Thief.

I know there is a lot of speculation at work here and it can very well be a new IP but since risks associated with the new IPs are more, companies tend to adopt the already established projects more as they seem to be safer bets. I hope that this “unannounced project” from Eidos Montreal gets announced soon and it is a Deus Ex game.

Deus Ex franchise was put on ice after apparent poor sales of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided by Square Enix. Hardcore fans however has been hoping for a sequel for a long time now. If Eidos can deliver a good Deus Ex experience on modern gaming platforms, it might prove to be a great hit for Embracer group and it seems like they are aware of this opportunity as well. However, even they revive Thief first, that could be a plus as well.