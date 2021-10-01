eFootball 2022 Error Downloading Game, Low Resolution, Crashes and Fixes

eFootball 2022 has been released and naturally like all new PC releases, it is facing a few bugs and errors. This guide will address all the errors known at the time of writing this guide for fixing eFootball 2022 errors.

eFootball 2022 Errors and Fixes

eFootball, previously known as PES, is suffering through one of the worst launches in recent history when it comes to PC games. Part of the negative press the game is getting is due to numerous missing features and the overall poor quality of the game. However, a big chunk of the issues that players are facing while trying to play eFootball 2022 are technical.

Below we have highlighted some of the major errors and issues with eFootball 22 and tips on how to fix them.

Lag and Shuttering

The first and most common complaint is that the game is not running smoothly with lag, shuttering and frame rate drops. For this, first, make sure your system meets at least the minimum requirement for the game. These are as follows:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 – 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, / AMD FX-4350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 Ti / Radeon HD 7790

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 – 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 590

Storage: 50 GB available space

If your system meets the minimum or recommended requirements above, you can follow the following steps.

Turn off all background programs, such as your browser. Use Task Manager to make sure all the unwanted background programs are closed. You can even turn off Service Host: SysMain

By doing the following:

On your windows taskbar type cmd. Right-click on Command Prompt and select Run as an Administrator.

Type the following commands: sc stop “SysMain” & sc config “SysMain” start=disabled.

You will get a success message in a while. Restart PC after that

Make sure all your overlays are also turned off.

For Laptop users, the game might be running on an Integrated GPU, compromising your performance. You need to switch to your dedicated GPU for better performance.

You can do so by:

Search graphics in the windows taskbar. Then select Graphics Settings

Under Graphics performance preference click on browse and look for eFootball 2022 exe file. Add that.

Now click on Options and select High Performance

The game will now run on your dedicated GPU

You can use Steam Launch Commands to open eFootball 2022. follow the following steps:

Go to the game Library on Steam

Right-click on eFootball 2022 and select Properties

Now under Launch Options, you would have to type the following commands exactly as provided

-high -USEALLAVAILABLECORES

-high -USEALLAVAILABLECORES Restart Steam and launch the game

For the last step, you can verify the files of the game on steam to make sure all the files are correctly downloaded and arranged for the game or if you have a corrupt file. To do so:

Open the game page in Steam Library

Right-click and select Properties

Under the Local Files tab click on Verify integrity of game files

Error in Downloading the Game

Some players have reported that they cannot use the Steam Client to Download eFootball 2022. this can either be that the downloading doesn’t start, or that the downloading gets stuck.

Firstly, you need to restart the Steam Client. Also, if restart your PC and reset your internet connection. With this, make sure you have enough space in the selected storage device.

Check your anti-virus and make sure it is turned off. These antiviruses are responsible for blocking downloads from steams as well as other clients. With your anti-virus turned off, follow these steps.

Launch Steam and go to settings and into the Download tab.

Clear Download Cache.

Select Steam Library Folders tab and look for the download folder of the Steam where you are downloading the game.

Select the folder and select Repair Folder.

Sometimes, downloads are impaired due to the region settings of Steam. Changing regions can rectify this problem. Scroll through the different regions by entering the Download Region and select the best one. After any change, restart steam to implement these.

Launch Error

Another issue faced is that the game closes as soon as it is launched. This can be easily rectified by the following steps:

Disable Anti-Virus.

Update drivers. Links are as below

Go in “eFootball\Binaries\Win64” and right-click on eFootball.exe.

Enter properties and in the Compatibility tab, check the ‘Launch as Administrator’ option. Then try launching the game as administrator.

Screen Issues

Two major Screen issues are recorded for eFootball 2022. these will be addressed here. The First issue is the that Resolution of the game is not good. The second issue arises for the players using two monitors, where the game launches such that half of the game is on one monitor and the half in the other.

Both of these issues have the same solution. For these, follow these steps: