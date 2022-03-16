EA Play 2022 Cancelled Because “Things Aren’t Lining Up”

It has been confirmed that EA Play 2022 will not be taking place in the coming summers or the remainder of the year for that matter.

“This year things aren’t lining up to show you everything on one date,” reads a statement given to IGN earlier today. “We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them.”

EA Play 2022 was expected to take place as either an in-person or a live event in tandem with E3 2022 in June. The aforementioned statement suggests that EA plans to hold separate streams for each of its games somewhere down the road instead of bundling all announcements and updates in a single, live stream.

The cancellation of EA Play 2022 will come as a massive blow. There are several projects which fans were hoping to hear more about in the coming months. Dragon Age 4 for example still needs to be fully revealed and remains to receive a release date. The new Dead Space reboot has begun receiving a series of developer streams as of late. There is also the Jedi: Fallen Order sequel which was recently confirmed “as the next game in the action-adventure Star Wars Jedi series” but remains to be announced.

Not to forget about Battlefield 2042 and how EA plans to save the sinking ship. The troubled game delayed its first season to somewhere in the summers in order to give DICE the time it needs to push improvements and fixes. With the player count dwindling on a daily basis, it is important that EA outlines a roadmap for the future of Battlefield 2042.

E3 2022 on the other hand is reportedly returning as a digital-only event. The annual tradeshow was previously rumored to be getting canceledEA